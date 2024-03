Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami-starrer show has successfully captivated audience attention through its impeccable storyline. Almost every character has managed to win the audience's heart, be it Abhira, Armaan, Ruhi, Dadisaa, and others. However, one character that viewers may hate to see on screen but is still one of their most favourite is Yuvraj, portrayed by actor Gaurav Sharma in the Rajan Shahi show. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Gaurav opened up about the most difficult phase of his professional life and how he overcame it. Also Read - Women's Day 2024: Anuj from Anupamaa, Abhinav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; TV men who turned biggest cheerleaders for onscreen wives

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit to return as a changed person? Shivam Khajuria reveals [EXCLUSIVE]

Gaurav Sharma aka Yuvraj recalls the most difficult phase of his career

Shedding light on the most difficult phase of his life, Gaurav Sharma said, ''I have gone through difficult phases. Like right now, it's not that I am leading the best of my life, but I believe it's better now. There was a time where, after working straight for 3 years, there was absolutely no work for the coming 2 years. But even in the most difficult times, I never left my art. I feel that if you keep on doing something or the other, if you keep yourself busy and productive, you will stay away from depression and anxiety issues. Your work is to keep going on, to keep polishing yourself. And there are various ways to survive. Bring your standard of living down for some time, lessen your needs, don't go out too often, stop meeting your friends; in that way, a lot of things can be controlled.'' Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly wishes her show to be like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; here's why

However, the actor says it was his parents who have always stood by him no matter how bad the time has been. The actor said, ''My parents have always been supportive of me, and even today, it's like if no one is there, parents are still there. Whenever I feel that nothing is working in my favour, I just call my parents, have a conversation for around 10 minutes, and then immediately I get motivated. Their confidence gives me a lot of strength.''

Here's a video of actors who rejected Abhimanyu's role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai below:

As of now, Yuvraj has been arrested. However, rumours are rife that the character can soon make a re-entry in the show.