Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows on TRP charts. It is getting all the attention for its interesting twists and turns. The story is currently focused on Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi. Ruhi and Armaan loved each other but Ruhi had to marry Armaan's brother Rohit for family. Armaan got married to Abhira as it was Akshara's last wish. Akshara was killed while trying to save Armaan and Abhira from Yuvraj. Yuvraj was put behind the bars but he is now back to get Abhira. Abhira is married to Armaan and recently, we saw how Yuvraj trapped her. Abhira and Armaan did not see his face but Abhira felt it was Yuvraj. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit misses THIS person from sets; talks about the show's impact on his career

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi to throw a Valentine's party at the Poddar house; Is this her new plan to separate Armaan and Abhira?

Yuvraj then met with an accident and the Goenkas saved him. Gaurav Sharma plays the role of Yuvraj and he spoke about his character in the show. Speaking to Telly Chakkar, he said that when he was narrated the character, he was told that it will be of a villain and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai might have had villains and anti-heroes in the past but this one is different as Yuvraj is a criminal. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira and Armaan's emotional intimacy makes netizens happy; latter still faces criticism for THIS reason

Trending Now

Gaurav Sharma on his bond with Samridhii Shukla

He added that Yuvraj is a hard core villain and is mad for Abhira. He further said that it was great shooting with the team and he did not think that he would fit into this role as a villain like this. He then spoke about his bond with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars.

He praised Samridhii and called her an amazing dubbing artist. She shared, "I bond well with all the actors off-screen. With regards to Samridhii, we share discussions about art and since she is a brilliant dubbing artist, we often sing together too."

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role in YRKKH before Harshad Chopda

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show also stars Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe.