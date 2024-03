Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Gaurav Sharma essays the character of Yuvraaj in the television show starring Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami. Yuvraaj is an outright negative character who is madly in love with Abhira. He even killed Abhira's mother due to his madness. While in the Rajan Shahi show, Yuvraaj is once again arrested by the police, viewers have started missing him and are asking him on social media when he will be making a comeback on the show. Gaurav, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, stated that while villains always receive hate and criticism, with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he has mostly received love, and in fact, there is a huge section of fans who love Yuvraaj and Abhira's pair. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi and Manav to get married? Is this the end of Ruhaan's love saga?

Gaurav Sharma on fans shipping Abhira and Yuvraaj

Shedding light on fans' immense love for Abhiraaj (Yuvraaj and Abhira), Gaurav Sharma said, 'It's very surprising, but the truth is, when I played negative roles in television shows like Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye and Diya Aur Baati Hum, at that time, I used to get a lot of hate messages. With Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it's completely different; 90 percent of the messages I receive are of appreciation. There's a section of fans who love Abhira and Yuvraaj together, Abhiraaj.' Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami talk about their bond with Anita Raj; team celebrates the veteran actress' birthday on sets

He further added, 'Somewhere, I feel all the love we are receiving for Abhiraaj is because of Samridhi also, because she is a very good actor. Whatever scenes we are given, we perform with full honesty. As co-actors, we also have good give-and-take, which translates into on-screen chemistry. Also, the writers play a very important role. No matter how great of an actor you are, if the writing is bad, honestly, you can't do much. So when the writing is good, it automatically translates into scenes. With Yuvraaj, people don't perceive him as a villain; in fact, people love him.'

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, very soon the story will focus on Manav, who will be the new entrant in Ruhi's life. Will Ruhi finally move on from Armaan and decide to give Manav a chance? Ardent fans are eagerly waiting for the above-mentioned track to unfold.