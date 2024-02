Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the longest running shows. The show has taken another leap and it is the next generation that is taking the story forward. Currently, Shedaza Dhami and Samridhii Shukla who are taking the story forward. Samridhii Shukla plays the role of Abhira in the show. The story revolves around Abhira and Armaan, they are in a force marriage but soon they will fall in love. However, there is soon going to be a new entry in the show. Actually, it is more of a re-entry. Gaurav Sharma is going to reprise the role of Yuvraj in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a latest promo, fans could catch a glimpse of Yuvraj. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi gets jealous of Abhira, Armaan's closeness; family panics as Dadisaa's guests arrive

BollywoodLife brings latest entertainment news, TV News and OTT News. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Ruhi joins hands with Yuvraj to separate Abhira from Armaan?

In a recent interview with India Forums, Gaurav Sharma spoke about his re-entry into Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He stated that it was planned however he did not expect Yuvraj's re-entry will come so soon. He feels blessed to work with DKP and stated that the makers always give importance to his character in the show. Yuvraj's sequence has been special, he said. He was quoted saying, "I feel blessed to work with such good people, and as far as the re-entry is concerned, it will be bigger this time. I hope the way my character is shaping will be a lot more exciting for the viewers." The actor also revealed that he has already started shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fans will mostly get to see him in the show from this week. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Suraj Sonik talks about the show getting trolled due to similar storyline as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Trending Now

The latest promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reveals that Yuvraj will be back and he will be out to seek revenge. He will make plans to kill Abhira. He will corner Abhira while she is in the college and point a gun at her. Abhira will make frantic calls to Armaan to come and save her life. But with him being busy, he may ignore her calls. What will happen next?

Watch the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Earlier, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda were the leads on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their chemistry was much loved by the masses.