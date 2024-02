Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is loved by the audience. The show has been running since 2009 and has a massive fan following. However, the fourth generation story could not win the hearts of the audience in the beginning. But now, the story has touched the hearts of the audience. Armaan got married to Abhira because he promised Akshara that he will save Abhira from Yuvraj. Yuvraj is crazy about Abhira and wants to marry her at any cost. He killed Akshara and was in jail. Armaan brought Abhira home against the will of his family and is supporting her in being a lawyer. Also Read - From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari Singh to Anupamaa's Anagha Bhosale; a look at TV stars who quit showbiz leaving fans disappointed

Armaan loved Ruhi but Ruhi had to marry Rohit. Ruhi gets jealous seeing Armaan with Abhira and wants Armaan in her life. However, trouble grew for Abhira as Yuvraj returned. He tried to attack her but she did not inform Armaan as she wanted him to concentrate on his family.

Will Yuvraj be back for Abhira?

Yuvraj attacked Armaan's mother and warned Abhira to marry him. Abhira decided to sacrifice herself for Poddar family. However, as Yuvraj tried to take Abhira away, she was saved by Armaan and Ruhi. Yuvraj is once again out of Abhira's life but again his story has not completely ended.

Speaking to India Forums, Gaurav Sharma aka Yuvraj revealed if Yuvraj will return to take back Abhira. He said that he hopes that Yuvraj returns to the show. He further spoke about his bond with his costars. He said he is close to Samridhii on the sets and has a strong bond with everyone on the sets.

Gaurav also said that Abhira would be more happy with Yuvraj than Armaan as Yuvraj is truly willing to sacrifice everything for her. He said that Yuvraj can do anything to be with Abhira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, and Manthan Setia.