Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Gaurav Sharma has successfully captivated the audience's hearts with his remarkable portrayal of the negative lead, Yuvraaj, in the Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer show. While Gaurav has excelled in many episodes, one specific scene was extremely challenging for the actor. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Gaurav revealed that the scene where he needed to slap Samridhi Shukla was the most difficult scene he has ever done in the Rajan Shahi show.

Gaurav Sharma reveals slapping Samridhi Shukla on-screen was one of his most challenging scenes

Shedding light on why slapping Samridhi Shukla on screen was difficult, Gaurav Sharma said, ''To start with, I have seen this in real life. I have been with friends, and even I felt that sometimes when you are too much involved behind one person or thing, and if you are not able to get it, the frustration of that will force you to do something which normally you will never do. The most difficult scene was when Yuvraaj slapped Abhira. I was like this should not happen. Maybe people have accepted Abhira and Yuvraaj as a pair, hence the makers felt that it's okay to show Yuvraaj as toxic, which is perfectly fine as it was a need for the story to progress. But the fact that Yuvraaj slapped Abhira was something I really could not digest; I thought maybe he would kill himself but never raise a hand on Abhira.''

The actor further added, ''As an actor, I did try during that scene to make people see the frustration behind Yuvraaj's anger and how badly he felt betrayed by Abhira. I remember when the script of the specific scene came, I kept my hand on my head for 5 minutes. As I thought this one scene can really spoil people's perception of Yuvraaj's love towards Abhira because Yuvraaj has said in the past that no matter what he will do, he will never raise a hand on Abhira. I took my time to accept that scene and when I did, I did find that yes, Yuvraaj has a reason behind it because he is badly heartbroken because of Abhira's betrayal.''

As of now, Yuvraaj is arrested by the police. Armaan and Ruhi successfully save Abhira from Yuvraaj's plan. It would be interesting to see when Yuvraaj will make a comeback on the show to spice things up.