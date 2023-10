Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the talk of the town. Abhimanyu and Akshara are finally getting married again. After Abhinav's demise, Abhimanyu maturely handled Abhir and Akshara. Abhir now wants his parents to get married again. Akshara finally agreed to get married to Abhimanyu and their families are now preparing for a grand wedding. The haldi, mehendi ceremony happened and it was a treat to watch the #AbhiRa magic on-screens again. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 7 twists: Sujit plans to kill Akshara and Aarohi post his humiliation

The sangeet ceremony has happened in the recent episodes and it is getting all the attention. People are loving the new and mature love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara. The promo of the show also left everyone shocked. In the promo, we see Akshara getting to know that she is pregnant with Abhinav's child. We also saw that Abhimanyu will decide to cancel the wedding after hearing about the news. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Will Abhimanyu really overreact over Akshara’s pregnancy?

Generation leap in YRKKH?

A few days back it was reported that the show will be taking a generation leap after which Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will quit the show. However, nothing was confirmed back then. Now, as per reports in Indian Forums, Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's exit has been confirmed in the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda fans in shock over Abhimanyu's reaction to Akshara's pregnancy [See Comments]

Abhimanyu to die in YRKKH?

As per the source close to the portal, Abhimanyu's character will die in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Along with Abhimanyu, Abhir will also lose his life in a fatal car accident. This will leave Akshara all alone and the story will move forward with Akshara's baby.

The casting for the new leads will also begin soon. Earlier, Ami Trivedi who plays Manjiri Birla in the show had opened up about the rumoured leap and Harshad, Pranali's exit from the show. Speaking to BollywoodLife, she said, “Hum bhi yahi question puch rahe hai. Honestly, mujhe koi idea nahi hai. I am going with the story the way it comes. We are given only two episodes story and we know only that much. So, mujhe honestly nahi pata. Jitna samaj ara hai ki yeh baatein faail rahi hai but let’s see aage chalke kya hoga. Hume kuch nahi bataya gaya hai.”

Well, it will be interesting to see if all these rumours are true or not.