Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's ratings have improved though not much. However, the TV show has climbed the TRP charts. This time Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been placed in the second spot. In the show's latest episode, we saw Paras Priyadarshan aka Neil and Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi's engagement taking place. Well, Aarohi has an ulterior motive that she has been planning all this while. And it will be uncovered soon. Akshara and Abhimanyu are trying to sort their difference out but they haven't had the chance to talk about their relationship in depth.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Harshad Chopda aka Abhi and Pranali Rathod aka Akshu will be going to court. It seems to be the hearing day for their divorce. Mahima tells Abhimanyu that Akshara is not interested in giving a second chance to their relationship. Abhimanyu silently listens to her. Abhimanyu says that he will respect Akshara's decision with all his heart but he would not stop his heart from hoping for a yes.

Elsewhere, Akshara is in two minds since their relationship broke apart. Akshara says that they might love each other but for the second chance, trust is more important than love. Akshara cries as she cannot make a decision about whether to give second chance to Abhimanyu. Later, we see an accident taking place. It is unclear whether Abhimanyu gets into an accident. Entertainment News is all about it right now.

Akshara and Abhimanyu's solo stans get into an argument

The two stars' and the character's fans are pretty upset with the promo. Actually, the fans want Akshara and Abhimanyu to apologise to each other wholeheartedly for all that happened in the last couple of months. Fans also have some complaints about the writers as well. Check out the tweets here:

I swear the author of this dilalogue knows neither love nor trust

well Ak heard Abhi the Confidence she expected from Abhi if Akshara had trusted him he would have told everything in time every episode i lose contact with AbhiRa and Akshara

thanks to the authors?#yrkkh #AbhiRa — Arzu H❣ (@harber_ai) November 4, 2022

Abhi faking his accident to make Akshu realise her feelings!

No bro, I am not surprised cause I saw this before too I guess ??#yrkkh #abhira — ? (@justfavoritess) November 4, 2022

Solos:- Akshara doesn't love abhimanyu nor care about him

Le Akshara:-planned his birthday party, saved him from ruby molestation case, saved him from fire accident, saved him from jail by going against BP, sacrifice her everything for his life & profession

[#yrkkh•#AbhiRa] — akshulove (@akshulove11) November 4, 2022

Mujhe divorce aur phir se shaadi nahi dekhni

Bhai 1 saal mein ek bhi tikau shaadi nahi hui proper ritual aur relatives ke sath bhi nahi hui

Abhi aur Akshu ko mila do bus aur married life dekhna hai for few months no shaadi biha #Yrkkh #AbhiRa — Abhira_world (@WorldAbhira4) November 4, 2022

Makers NO Accident of Abhi Pl?

If accident is needed to make Akshu realize her Love for Abhi its lost battle then? Akshu has2 know& Accept by now Abhi is like Shiva quick&impulsive #AbhiRa will make him more balanced.

Akshu’s core is forgving & sticking with loved1❤️

#yrkkh — livelovelaugh (@livelov34240296) November 4, 2022

Ab got so much time to think abt his love,3 days,Ak saving Neil,Tilak,Kv giving letters..Can you guys be a bit patient before blaming Ak every single time.? Can you please give some time.? She’s gradually reaching the finish line.#yrkkh #AbhiRa — Abhira (@jaimini_thakor) November 4, 2022

precap me accident sch mein hua h yaa its abhi's trick to make akshu confesss

n also agar accidnt huaa hai to mkrs not at d cost of memo loss pls no i will not forgive u evr move ahead frm accidnts n thnk smthng diff#yrkkh #AbhiRa #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #yrkkh3 #Harshali — abhirayrkkh?? (@abhirayrkkh) November 4, 2022

Sab episode k bare me baat kr rhe hai maine socha precap k bare me hi kr lu???

Akshu night suit me hai shyd kyuki agr morning hota to vo alag pahenti kapde

Aur abhi court k liye ja rha hai

Shyd abhi ki bike akshu ko date k pichle raat ko dikhi ho...

Just my POV#Yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/E3SWeSyTEZ — Geetu (@KiwimeT) November 4, 2022

#yrkkh #AbhiRa..how much creatives r disinterested in ds gen..list:-

1)Rishta lead couple didn't get their pre or post wedding rituals like rishta..they did formality only on wedding day

2) after marriage not a single happy moment

3) forcefully seperated them but failed

++++ — Hope17 (@yrkkh_fan17) November 4, 2022

Just like Abhi being kept in dark created issues for #AbhiRa n made him react the way he did... Akshu not being made aware of Abhi pain n her mistakes r also making her react the way she is doing. Fact is- communication is the key, which sadly always lacked for #AbhiRa#yrkkh — Rags_AbhiRaHcPr? (@Rags_AbhiraHcPr) November 4, 2022

Hi Riddhi, bang on babes... U echo me, its ridiculous, proving everytime that her n Abhi Rship is a back bench stuff, wherein dat shud be been priority

Some dialogues sound offending

Proves Abhi right ... What has been her contribution, it's always 2nd to others#Yrkkh #AbhiRa https://t.co/YXtwOyjljb — ☕na's @dd@ ?? (@mtina0207) November 4, 2022

Her own family didn't trust her.Will she divorce them as well.? BM said don't try to manipulate the kushi of Arohi. He gave a clear statement,I trust U not just for the sake of patch up ,?️wholeheartedly If she still ? can't say much

Dialogue writes are very poor. #Yrkkh — kadhu (@Kadhambari17) November 4, 2022

If she could give multiple chance to Arohi even after major mistakes in life and not realizing it, why this hesitation and fear of giving second chance to her relationship, where the man worships the ground she walks on. Makers are contradicting themselves.#Yrkkh #Abhira — Rekha Udaiyar (@RekhaUdaiyar) November 4, 2022

What do you think? Will Abhimanyu get into an accident? Will Akshara give Abhimanyu a second chance or will there be another twist sin AbhiRa's journey? Stay tuned as we bring the latest updates for y'all.