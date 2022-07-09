Harshad Chopda is one of the most loved actors on Indian Television. He currently plays Dr Abhimanyu Birla in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. From his mesmerising eyes to his amazing acting chops, romance with co-star Pranali Rathod aka Akshara has won over the audience and how! And now, there have been reports of Harshad Chopda getting injured on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, that have left fans worried. They have been trending 'We Love You Harshad Chopda,' on Twitter, showing their love, support and care for the actor.

Harshad Chopda injures himself

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Akshara and Abhimanyu getting into a fire accident. After the accident, both Abhimanyu and Akshara were critical. However, they recovered soon, much to their fans' relief. Sadly, while shooting for the intense scene, Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu injured himself for real, states a report in TellyChakkar. He is recovering well right now.

Harshad Chopda's fans wish for his speedy

Harshad enjoys massive popularity in the country. He is one of the most eligible bachelors on the telly land. And upon listening to his injury news on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans have been worried. Harshad Chopda is quite dedicated to his craft, however, he is not careless. He is recovering plus with the love and support of his fans, he will get well soon enough. Check out the pouring love for Harshad Chopda and the speedy recovery messages from fans here:

Get well soon.

Wishing you a speedy recovery.

WE LOVE YOU HARSHAD CHOPDA

THU THU THU#Yrkkh #HarshadChopda — Creative stuff (@Creativestuff10) July 8, 2022

Watching you from KDHMD to YRKKH have so many memories..

A journey sayjng dekhne main acha lagta he to i love u HC..

My childhood to be an adult..

One thing is comman its you and my love and affection that i holding in my heart..?❤️#HarshadChopda

WE LOVE YOU HARSHAD CHOPDA https://t.co/bM8C9PwuEt — earlybird? (@nisha1990banik) July 8, 2022

Couldn't thank enough dkp for casting you as Abhimanyu Birla. You're just perfect for the role. Literally living the character. P.s. Also wishing you a speedy recovery, may you get well soon!#HarshadChopda WE LOVE YOU HARSHAD CHOPDA #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/frb20a7KaT — ? (@___zephyr_) July 8, 2022

From kis des to #yrkkh u have only grown as an actor I only wish the best for you..!!

You deserve the best.

Here's wishing you speedy recovery.!

!U r a gem ❤️

Get Well Soon WE LOVE YOU HARSHAD CHOPDA #yrkkh #AbhiRa #HarshadChopda #PraanliRathod pic.twitter.com/veJ8KZsWTg — abhirayrkkh (@abhirayrkkh) July 8, 2022

Here’s praying for a speedy recovery, get well soon #HarshadChopda WE LOVE YOU HARSHAD CHOPDA — RespectedGirl (@J3nni_A) July 8, 2022

Get well soon, Harshad! All your fans really can't see you in any pain or discomfort <3 Wishes for a speedy recovery :) WE LOVE YOU HARSHAD CHOPDA #HarshadChopda #YRKKH pic.twitter.com/HdeUDxEXND — ??????? ?????? ???? ❥ (@ProudPranalians) July 8, 2022

Unfortunately the news are true .. he was injured in his leg but he can walk now Please pray for his full speedy recovery.. May God protect him always & keep him safe #yrkkh #HarshadChopda — ALsHaYmA ? (@alshaiema) July 8, 2022

Harshad Chopda on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

A couple of days ago, Harshad Chopda opened up on the storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai through generations. The actor shared that the first-generation Akshara and Naitik aka Hina Khan and Karan Mehra had an arranged marriage. The second generation, Naira and Kartik aka Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan had a long love and courtship period and the third gen, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, fell in love and then quickly got married before knowing each other properly.