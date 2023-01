Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Jay Soni starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken an interesting twist. The post-leap scenes are turning out well and serving the audience very well. Fans are loving each episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, especially now that Abhimanyu Birla and Akshara have come face to face. In the last night's episode of the show, we saw Abhimanyu and Akshara finally coming face to face after 6 years. There's a lot of tension in the atmosphere. And those who've watched the upcoming episode are praising Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu. Also Read - Anupamaa fails to trump TMKOC; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai surpasses Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to be the Most-Liked TV show of 2022

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu is in pain

Entertainment News is buzzing hot with an amazing performance from Harshad Chopda. The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will feature Abhimanyu having dinner with Akshara, Abhinav and Abhir. Abhimanyu and Akshara are both nervous and awkward. The latter seems indifferent but is hurting inside. On the other hand, Abhimanyu is quite frantic and his behaviour is noticed by all three- Abhir, Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). His expressions, his rush to leave his eyes betraying his emotion with tears or the fact that his anxiety, Abhimanyu stole the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kelata Hai fans impressed with Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu

Harshad Chopda is an amazing actor. There are some who can act and some who can steal the show just with their face, expressions and eyes! There are a handful of actors who can act just with their eyes and Harshad Chopda has quite expressive eyes. Fans cannot stop gushing about Abhimanyu.

This was so much better why do mess things up dkp ??? #yrkkh https://t.co/TbZHeaISkm — hopeless romantic ? (@_softxuwu_) January 20, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Another AbhiRa face-off to happen soon

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu going to Shimla and Abhinav dropping him. On the other hand, Akshara is also in Shimla and is dancing at an event, it seems. She has donned a Kashmiri look. Unknowingly, she drags Abhimanyu onto the dance floor. They share an eyelock, shock and pain in their hearts and eyes.