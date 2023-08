Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest running show on television. The show has been amongst the top five on TRP charts and is getting all the love. Abhimanyu and Akshara’s love story has touched the hearts of the audience. Jay Soni aka Abhinav recently entered quit the show. His exit was a huge shock for all those who loved Akshara and Abhinav. The death scene of Abhinav brought tears to eyes. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans hail Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's emotional performances, 'No one could do it better'

However, his demise was made up for Abhimanyu and Akshara’s reunion. People are happy with #AbhiRa’s new scenes. They want the love story to begin again. Harshad and Pranali’s sizzling chemistry has always been a treat for fans. However, Harshad’s recent Instagram post left everyone worried. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhir struggles to get over Abhinav's death, will Ahimanyu pull him out of this pain?

Harshad Chopda's post

He posted his pictures and wrote, “The sooner, the better. That's the bottom line.” This post has made netizens believe that he is leaving the show. He was not seen recently with the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte as they promoted Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhir is in trauma, will Akshara and Abhimanyu be able to help him?

Pranali Rathod reacts to Harshad's exit

This made the speculations strong and hence Pranali was asked about the reports of Harshad leaving the show. She said, “I have no idea about this. No comments.” Well, it looks like something is definitely wrong but we hope Harshad stays back.

Harshad’s fans are praising him for his looks and his recent performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. #AbhiRa is trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) every day.

One of the users wrote, “He is ageing like a wine. The Greek God. His looks,outfits,clean shave looking hottest,handsome as always so fine Hatt's off to his fittness, dedication#HarshadChopda just nailing each scene as always luv you #AbhimanyuBirla #Abhira #Harshali #Yrkkh”

Talking about the recent episodes, Abhimanyu and Akshara now decided to handle Abhir together and make his life better.