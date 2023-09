Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts with its interesting story line. However, the latest promo of the show has left everyone disappointed. After a long time, Abhimanyu and Akshara came back together. They are all set to get married again but the twist shown in the promo has been disappointing for #AbhiRa fans. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: AbhiRa start their journey with friendship, will Abhimanyu be able to win Akshara’s love?

Akshara is pregnant with Abhinav's child, and she gets to know this when she is about to get married to Abhimanyu. AbhiRa fans are hurt and want a reunion at any cost. They do not wish to see a separation track yet again.

However, amidst all this #AbhiRa fans have got a beautiful surprise from Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. Well, this is not something that will happen in the show but an off-screen gift to all fans.

Harshad Chopda visits Pranali Rathod's house

Yesterday, Harshad Chopda visited Pranali Rathod’s house for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Along with Harshad, Karishma Sawant, Pragati Mehra, Ami Trivedi, Shambhavi Singh, and Saee Barve were also present.

Child actors Shreyansh Kaurav and Hera Mishra also visited Pranali’s house. Mayank Arora who played Kairav earlier was also present to seek Ganpati Bappa’s blessings. A picture has gone viral and fans are happy to see Harshad and Pranali’s off-screen bond.

One of the users wrote, “Finally. Mera content aaya for which I'm waiting. Words are not enough for my happiness & my happy tears are not controlling. Him in her home for Bappa darshan #Harshali Their smiles are saying everything #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #Abhira #Yrkkh.”

Finally ? Mera content aaya for which I'm waiting ?❤️? Words are not enough for my happiness & my happy tears are not controlling ? Him in her home for Bappa darshan ?#Harshali ? Their smiles are saying everything ???#HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod#Abhira#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/G5p6ktxPVb — H & P ??? Abhira (@Harshali_Pavani) September 22, 2023

Another user wrote, "#PranaliRathod Festival + Family time wid her #YRKKH co-stars even cuties Shreyansh n Hera r there #AbhiRa #Harshali"

Pranali has also clicked a picture with Shreyansh aka Abhir. In another picture, we see a selfie of the group. Take a look:

Watch the video of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on YRKKH sets:

Talking about the leap rumours, it is being said that there will be a 20 year leap and a new generation story will begin soon. As per reports, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will be quitting the show. However, there is no confirmation on the same.