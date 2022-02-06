Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer is one of the most-watched TV shows on Indian Television. Currently, we are watching the subtle romance between Abhimanyu and Akshara while they are also trying to convince their families to accept their love. Now, Garima Dimri, one of the production crew members, has shared a video of Abhi and Akshara aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod which seems like an upcoming sequence. AbhiRa fans would be super excited about the same. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod ever date in real? Actor OPENS UP on his 'singelehood'

The video of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod is going viral, well, it's all the love of AbhiRa fans, honestly. In the video, we see Harshad and Pranali aka Abhi and Akshu standing on a swingset and twirling around. It is an upcoming romantic sequence where the two love birds seem engrossed in each others' eyes. Garima put on Tere Bina from and starrer Guru. The song suits them perfectly. Check out the video here:

And AbhiRa fans are in love with the video. They are showering love on Harshad and Pranali and have expressed their excitement to watch them romance again on-screen in the upcoming episodes. Check AbhiRa fans' reactions here:

ME IS SCREAMING AND CRYING AS WE SPEAK ???

THE PRE TILAKISH VIBESZ?!?!??#yrkkhpic.twitter.com/9tPZNP98O3 — naina (@merenaina) February 6, 2022

BTW they are celebrating Basant Panchami! I can see that lil board behind which has "Happy Basant Panchami" written!!#AbhiRa • #yrkkh • #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai https://t.co/5ZHa6A0CXY — Zoya? (@_cloud_Zoe) February 6, 2022

Thu thu thu thu For Abhira & Abhira Happiness May we Keep Getting this Happiness with Them ??❤❤?#Abhira #yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai https://t.co/zkTd9yvgYj — Ghazal | غزل (@ghazal_Bux) February 6, 2022

AbhiRa is a huge hit amongst the audience. Recently, Harshad Chopda was asked whether there is any scope for a real romance between him and Pranali. The actor said that he knows that their fans want to see them together. However, he said that their wanting won't help. He said that he is focused on the work right now. Harshad said that he wants to concentrate on his work right now. Harshad added that had he had the time to concentrate on the other stuff, he would have not been single.