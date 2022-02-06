Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV shows on Indian Television. Currently, we are watching the subtle romance between Abhimanyu and Akshara while they are also trying to convince their families to accept their love. Now, Garima Dimri, one of the production crew members, has shared a video of Abhi and Akshara aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod which seems like an upcoming sequence. AbhiRa fans would be super excited about the same. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod ever date in real? Actor OPENS UP on his 'singelehood'
The video of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod is going viral, well, it's all the love of AbhiRa fans, honestly. In the video, we see Harshad and Pranali aka Abhi and Akshu standing on a swingset and twirling around. It is an upcoming romantic sequence where the two love birds seem engrossed in each others' eyes. Garima put on Tere Bina from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Guru. The song suits them perfectly. Check out the video here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Akshu-Anisha come face-to-face; fans predict huge misunderstanding between AbhiRa – read tweets
And AbhiRa fans are in love with the video. They are showering love on Harshad and Pranali and have expressed their excitement to watch them romance again on-screen in the upcoming episodes. Check AbhiRa fans' reactions here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash reacts to wedding with Karan Kundrra, Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera’s Haldi ceremony pics go viral and more
AbhiRa is a huge hit amongst the audience. Recently, Harshad Chopda was asked whether there is any scope for a real romance between him and Pranali. The actor said that he knows that their fans want to see them together. However, he said that their wanting won't help. He said that he is focused on the work right now. Harshad said that he wants to concentrate on his work right now. Harshad added that had he had the time to concentrate on the other stuff, he would have not been single.
