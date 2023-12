Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are very unhappy with the generational leap on the show. As we know, Harshad Chopda (Dr Abhimanyu Birla) and Pranali Rathod (Akshara) have left the show. The story is now focused on AbhiRa who is the daughter of Akshara and Abhinav Sharma. There have been a lot of rumours on why Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod bid adieu to the show. In the middle of all this, Rajan Shahi said that few people caused a lot of trouble on the sets. He said that fans believe what they see on screen. Shahi said that the whole crew faced a lot of trouble. He said making a hit daily soap was a team effort.

In between, a post went viral that Harshad Chopda demanded a hike in his fee. Many news portals covered the same. He has now denied the reports on X (formerly Twitter). The actor said it is not true. Known to be one of Indian TV's highest paid stars Harshad Chopda is hugely popular with ITV lovers all over the globe.

His fans who are known to be fiercely loyal said that they knew it all along. Take a look at some of the reactions...

Trending Now

Love the honesty as always. ✌️ The show didn't deserve you after Dec'2022 anyways, maybe a little before that too , but yes definitely not beyond Dec'22.

I do wish we had lesser pain to endure ?

But we are in it together I guess. All the Best — Supriya .b.s (@Su_BS_) December 6, 2023

?‍♀️Hii ..Harshad?❤️

No need to explain to us.. we know??

Plzz @ChopdaHarshad 10th dec jaldi ana. Zyada intazar mat karvana??? — ﮩ٨ـﮩﮩ٨ـ♡︎????????♡ﮩ٨ـﮩﮩ٨ـ (@Barbie_Divi) December 6, 2023

We all NEVER EVER believe in such baseless rumors and paid articles

Everybody know your pure soul and golden heart

May you shine more and fly higher as you deserve the highest level of success which no one has reached till date#HarshadChopda — Ayrin.HC? (@araan7260) December 6, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is seeing a slide in ratings like Rajan Shahi's other show, Anupamaa. The new pair of Samriddhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhamii is not clicking like the OG pair.