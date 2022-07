Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows on TV. The good news is that Harshad Chopda is soon going to sing on the show. Yes, you heard it right. Harshad Chopda will be singing the number Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua. He finished recording for it as the studio. On the show, Harshad Chopda plays the role of a surgeon Dr Abhimanyu Birla. It seems the makers are shooting the birthday bash of Akshara and he will sing for her at the same. This is her first marriage after marriage. Dr Birla will go the extra mile to make it super special for his wife and lady love. Also Read - Ek Villain Returns box office collection day 1: John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor starrer opens lower than Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera

Fans will remember how Hina Khan herself sang the Krishna Bhajan on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is a good singer, and fans often demand that Hina Khan sing at events. Whenever the team travelled abroad, Hina Khan would sign at events or foreign award shows. Harshad Chopda is a music buff. It would be a treat to see him sing on the show. As it is, the chemistry between Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod is terrific.

In the past actors like Parth Samthaan, Suyyash Rai, Hiba Nawab and Anas Rashid have sung on shows. Even Devoleena Bhattacharjee is also a good singer. Harshad Chopda has made a solid comeback with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His last show Bepannah was loved by fans but not much of a hit on the TRP charts.