It is almost official. Harshad Chopda is exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It seems Pranali Rathod will be kept on the show with a twist. The makers will show the death of Abhimanyu Birla and his son Abhir in a shocking accident sequence. Of late, fans of Harshad Chopda have hoped that he leaves the show. The career graph of Abhimanyu Birla has been one of the worst in all the serials he has worked in so far. Fans have been upset seeing how he has been reduced to being almost a side character in the past few months.

Upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We will see that Akshara will give birth to a baby girl. Muskaan who is the sister of late Abhinav Sharma (Jay Soni) will demand rights to the child. Abhimanyu and Akshara will make a secret pact around their marriage. From their dreamy love story to nuptials and her miscarriage, the whole thing was very haphazard. In the past, Harshad Chopda has done characters like Bepannah's Aditya Hooda and Sahir who were all written in a better manner. His fans feel he has taken the best decision to move on from the show.

Fans show respect to Harshad Chopda

Fans are doing a trend in his support on social media. They are saying he deserves respect for choosing better opportunities for himself. Take a look at some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

The Actor Who Never Disappointed Us W/ His Craft. Be It An Act Of Few Secs Or Few Min Or An Episode Or Better, An Entire Season. #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla You Outshined Everyone & Everything. Stanning The Best One On Screen & Off Screen Too. MASSIVE RESPECT HARSHAD CHOPDA pic.twitter.com/5hE3dYr1v2 — Poonam Uikey (@itsme_poonam) October 10, 2023

MASSIVE RESPECT HARSHAD CHOPDA #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla You deserve every inch respect you are getting right now.. with the amount hate you get for nothing, we are sure you will rise double than that — Test21 (@Test21374067155) October 10, 2023

MASSIVE RESPECT HARSHAD CHOPDA#AbhimanyuBirla#HarshadChopda#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/IiFTh3TF8Y — Urvashi Rathod???? (@Urvaa1003) October 10, 2023

We hope that Harshad Chopda gets back on TV soon with a new project. He can try in the OTT space as well. Over the years, he has proved himself as a solid performer. In the mean time, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is looking at fresh faces for leads.