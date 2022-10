Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news for their stunning chemistry and nok-jhok every single day. Of late on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we are seeing the divorce drama between Abhimanyu and Akshara and the truth about the same being hidden from Manjiri who recently returned home from the hospital. And now, a clip from the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going viral and Harshad Chopda's gesture towards Pranali is winning hearts. The handsome hunk proves that he is a true gentleman. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's upcoming romantic sequence makes AbhiRa fans excitedly say, 'Now Kiss' [Read Tweets]

Harshad Chopda wins hearts for his gentlemanly behaviour

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu and Akshara sharing another sweet moment. Pranali Rathod aka Akshara will slip down the staircase and Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu will be just there to catch his ladylove from falling. AbhiRa fans will be on cloud nine as these moments are bringing AbhiRa closer again. Talking about the clip, as Akshara falls, Abhimanyu (Harshad) hold her. However, before folding his grip on her waist, Harshad held on for a moment during the scene. It is being noted by his fans on how careful and respectful he is towards his co-stars.

Watch Harshad Chopda's gentlemanly behaviour towards Pranali here:

Harshad and Pranali aka AbhiRa make for an IT couple

Harshad Chopda's Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod's Akshara have been winning hearts ever since the third-generation leap began on the show a year ago. Harshad and Pranali have won hearts with their acting chops over and over again. Their stunning chemistry ihas cast a spell on all their fans who are just waiting for their emotional reunion after the divorce drama. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's chemistry is so smooth that their fans feel they are dating for real.

However, the two have denied the same, much to their fans' disappointment. Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Manjiri seems to be overhearing Akshara and Abhimanyu arguing with each other. Will she learn about the divorce?