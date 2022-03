Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu-Akshara to wed at an exotic location in Rajasthan? [Exclusive]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are waiting for the wedding of Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda). The countdown for the wedding has started in the fandom. The show is doing really well on the TRP charts after the leap. We earlier told you that the makers want to give a great experience to viewers with the wedding track. The marriage of Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik Goenka (Mohsin Khan) is still remembered. Rajan Shahi has plans for another grand destination wedding. Also Read - Attack Vs RRR: John Abraham to face STIFF competition from SS Rajamouli? To open at THIS figure at the box office

A source told BollywoodLife, "As of now, shoot is happening in Mumbai but a team of Rajan Shahi is touring all over Rajasthan. They are looking for a stunning location for the marriage of Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhi (Harshad Chopda). They were in Udaipur some days back. It is not known if they have finalised some place or not. However, they are looking around. There are some factors like COVID-19 and the temperature that need to be factored in." The makers once considered even the backwaters of Kerala but it looks like they wish to keep the authentic Marwari vibe of the show with Rajasthan. Also, the state is full of options for such sequences. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's romantic vacation pictures leaves fans swooning — view pics

Fans are absolutely adoring the two on the show. The show touched a TRP of 3 some weeks back. The hospital track of Akshara was a huge hit. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's wedding sequences are one of the most lavish on Indian TV. Stay tuned for more updates! Also Read - Will Smith 'refused' to leave after slapping Chris Rock; 'upset and outraged' Academy starts disciplinary proceedings