Since morning, fans have been trending on Twitter. They are telling the channel to air more promos of the show so that it builds audience interest. Well, we know that this week the TRPs of Yeh Rishra Kya Kehlata Hai have come to 1.9. This is quite a low since the developments on the show around Dr Abhimanyu Birla's (Harshad Chopda) recovery has kept fans engrossed. Fans are now upset with the channel saying that not enough promos are being aired so build interest. The show of Zee TV Kundali Bhagya has successfully overtaken Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with a very dramatic track.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers are also planning to show the marriage track of Kairav and Anisha in some days. The show has a loyal following of #AbhiRa fans. The wedding sequence got good TRPs. Now, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) has returned and wants to throw out Akshara (Pranali Rathod) from the life of Dr. Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda).

Why are makers rushing Kairav Anisha wedding track...achanak se re entry then baat paki ab sagai... But anyways trp badhegi is se aur der sara #abhira romance bhi dikhne milega...?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi who is also the maker of Anupamaa. Let us see if the channel heeds the advice of fans and decides to increase promos of the show.