Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the talk of the town. The story of Akshara and Abhimanyu is winning hearts and people are loving the story full of twists and turns. Harshad and Pranali’s sizzling chemistry has made #AbhiRa the most loved jodi of Telly town. However, there have been reports of them leaving the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Will Pranali Rathod aka Akshara finally say ‘yes’ to Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu?

It was said that the show will take a generation leap. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will reportedly quit the show. However, producer Rajan Shahi had confirmed that nobody will leave so soon. But the rumours of the leap did not stop. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler alert: Another woman comes in between AbhiRa, will it make Akshara realize her feelings?

The actors from the show have always maintained that they have no idea about the leap. Now, a few reports have some new details to share. Taking to social media, a page named Telly Masala shared that there will be a leap. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa's love story begins again; fans can't stop praising their chemistry

YRKKH to take a leap

As per the latest story, Abhir gets to know about Abhimanyu and Akshara’s love story. Abhir then decides to reunite his parents. He makes sure that Akshara and Abhimanyu will get their love back.

However, Abhimanyu confesses his love for Akshara but she rejects it. But the reports state that there will be a grand marriage for Akshara and Abhimanyu. They will finally get married in the show after Abhir convinces Akshara.

It is being said that Akshara and Abhimanyu’s love story will finally have a happy ending and the story will then move forward. The generation story will begin. Abhir will be the main character in the story and it will be his love story with a new girl.

Well, nothing is confirmed yet but it surely will be interesting to see how Abhir will convince Akshara to get married to Abhimanyu.

Karishma Sawant on Harshad, Pranali Rathod quitting

Earlier, Karishma Sawant spoke to BollywoodLife about Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod leaving the show. She said, “Ab tak hume kuch bataya nahi hai. Mere sath kisine ye kuch baatein ki hi nahi hai. So no comments on that abhi tak.”

She was further asked if she feels the story of #AbhiRa should get over soon or not. She said, “I don’t know. This all depends on the writers and the TRPs. Jo accha chalra hai wahi writer add karega. Now, let’s see if they feel the story is ending now happily so maybe they will end. But they if feel the happy family of #AbhiRa is going then the stories will keep coming.”