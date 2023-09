Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the love. The show has been the talk of the town since many days. A lot has been said about the rumoured generation leap in the show. The latest episodes of the show have also been quite interesting. Abhinav’s demise changed Akshara and Abhir’s life. However, Abhimanyu did his best to support Akshara and bring Abhir out of depression. Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly to Shivangi Joshi: TV actresses who are from India's small towns and live their dream life in Mumbai

Akshara and Abhimanyu became a team for Abhir. They also became friends and have been supporting each other. Seeing their bond, the Birlas and the Goenkas think of their reunion. However, Akshara and Abhimanyu clearly reject this idea. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Karishma Sawant has THIS to say about her off screen bond with Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod

Abhir gets to know the love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara through Manish and Swarna. He then decides to reunite his parents. Even Aarohi agrees and decides to forget her engagement with Abhimanyu and bring him closer to Akshara. Also Read - Star Parivaar Awards: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's romance, Rupali Ganguly's Dhakaad avatar and more, here's what to expect

Abhimanyu and Akshara's love story begins again

The whole family begins to bring the couple together. The scenes have been going on really well. In today’s episode, we see Abhimanyu and Akshara aka #AbhiRa’s love story has begun again. The Birlas and Goenkas keep trying to bring them closer while Abhimanyu cutely observes his Akshu.

The scene where Abhimanyu notices Akshara’s kurta getting torn is too adorable. He keeps trying to hide it and keeps moving where ever Akshara goes.

Social media is talking about AbhiRa and their new love story now. Abhimanyu and Akshara’s scene where the former looks at the latter cutely wins hearts. The background song, Dil Hareya goes perfectly with this new love story.

Fans praise Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's chemistry

Fans are happy that their #AbhiRa is back and are now looking forward to this new chapter. They are praising Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s sizzling chemistry in the latest scene.

One of the users wrote, “AHHH I CAN’T OH HAAREYA MAI DIL HAAREYA i’m falling in love w them yet again”

Another user wrote, “Me after watching the episode. Positivity n calmness wins over anything n everythng bruh. Nthng can change or stp this Abhimanyu n akshara frm bcumng #AbhiRa agn #yrkkh”

One of the #AbhiRa fans praised the jacket scene. The user wrote, "U hv a chocolate i want to sell my jacket !Hw cute N ths is hw abhi made hr cmfrtble! He jst knws hw to handle her it's jst tht he needs her smile.. which gvs hm power to do anythng. N akshu,she too hs cum a long way Let it hpn on its beautifull way n time! #yrkkh #AbhiRa"

U hv a chocolate i want to sell my jacket !Hw cute N ths is hw abhi made hr cmfrtble!

He jst knws hw to handle her it's jst tht he needs her smile.. which gvs hm power to do anythng?? N akshu,she too hs cum a long way

Take a look at a few more tweets here:

ON REPEATTT??❤️‍?❤️‍?

The song too is just perfect

This man has actually Haareya his dil?❤️‍?

His naughty self !

His protective side !

Him bng the goofiest wth all the comfort !

Lost hs sense infrnt of hr ?

It cn only be hr !

There have been rumours about Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod leaving the show. As per reports, the show will be taking a leap of 20 years and there will be new actors joining the show.