Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed everyone’s attention. People are all talking about the show, #AbhiRa and the beautiful love story. The latest episodes of the show have been getting a positive response. Abhimanyu and Akshara are finally reuniting after a long time and fans cannot wait to see #AbhiRa’s grand wedding ceremony in the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai top 7 twists: Akshara faints, Manjiri-Muskaan to break Abhimanyu and Akshu's wedding

The Birlas and Goenkas are currently preparing for the wedding. The current episodes of #AbhiRa have turned out to be very beautiful. Fans are loving the calmness in this new love story. In the latest episode, we saw how Abhimanyu and Akshara’s car scene reminds them of their past moments. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Abhimanyu gets a chance to rectify his mistakes, will he win Akshara’s love again?

Akshara is seen getting out of her car when her saree pallu gets stuck in the car door and this is what happened in the scene earlier before their first marriage. Abhimanyu and Akshara remember their moments and get happy. However, fans have loved the episode full of nostalgia. Also Read - TRP Report Week 38: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ratings see a dip, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sees positive trend

Fans praise Harshad and Pranali's performance

People are loving how Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are carrying out these scenes so well. They are loving the balance of emotions being portrayed in the show. Fans are calling Harshad and Pranali phenomenal performers.

One of the users wrote, “My whole freaking heart!!! Waited for this song and this moment, to come back again for the longest time! Just like Jaaniye is OG #AbhiRa’s identity, “Pyar hua” too brings in the essence of what they truly are!#Harshali are phenomenal, and the FBs are nostalgic!#yrkkh “

Another user wrote, "One word that describes today's epi - NOSTALGIC. The way one epi brought back so many memories. FINALLY Akshu heard the vn this time, that she missed last time- one unresolved ddp. Not to mention... Oye Hoye n Sanam song. Why makers? #yrkkh #AbhiRa #Harshali"

A user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, "Hayeeee…. My #AbhiRa and their moments! Pyar hua chupke se….

Yes yes yes, Humein bhi aapse pyar hua my sweet peas! #yrkkh"

Nostalgia weaves its spell as #AbhiRa r in a scene so achingly familiar, a plce whr their luv once blossomd. As dey stand at very spot whr their journey began.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali are surely winning hearts. However, the reports of them quitting the show after the rumoured leap has left everyone disappointed. But nothing has been confirmed yet about the leap.