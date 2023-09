Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the love. The show is in the news since a long time. There has been a lot of things said about the show. Recently, Abhinav’s character ended in the show. Abhinav’s death opened the gates for the new version of Abhimanyu and Akshara aka AbhiRa. Currently, we are seeing that the Birlas and Goenkas are preparing for Abhimanyu and Akshara’s grand wedding. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more top 6 TV shows upcoming twists

Abhir is excited to see his parents getting married. Akshara had earlier clarified that she is getting married for Abhir and cannot guarantee that she will be the same Akshara as she was earlier. However, Abhimanyu has agreed with it and just needs Akshara’s support. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 8 twists: Akshara goes missing, Parth to kill Abhimanyu and more

However, we have seen a beautiful change in this love story. Abhimanyu and Akshara were madly in love before too but they were never so calm and composed as they are now. Fans are loving this new story of AbhiRa which has all the beautiful things. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Akshara’s pregnancy will create a hurdle in AbhiRa’s wedding?

The new Abhimanyu and Akshara

In the latest episode, people loved how Abhimanyu quietly put a black tika on the mirror in front of which Akshara was standing. He beautifully told her that she is looking pretty in the wedding lehenga. It was awkward between them but the feeling of love was more.

We all could witness the respect they now have for each other’s feelings which was missing earlier. Fans are sure that this love story will now be stronger than it was earlier. They are in love with the way Harshad and Pranali have carried out these scenes with perfection.

Fans praise the new love story of AbhiRa

One of the users wrote, “I prefer a slow,calm & composed love story mostly..it's giving me that trope. Little late to watch epi. today but #AbhiRa & unka Abhir part was worth it and yes cherry on the top has to be my fav version of #yrkkh title track..yeh rishta kya..yeh rishta kya..kehlata hai”

I prefer a slow,calm & composed love story mostly..it's giving me that trope?❤️? Little late to watch epi. today but #AbhiRa & unka Abhir part was worth it❤️ and yes cherry on the top has to be my fav version of #yrkkh title track..yeh rishta kya..yeh rishta kya..kehlata hai? pic.twitter.com/fM0B6THeHX — SABINA (@OyeHoyeAbhira) September 27, 2023

Another user wrote, "This time around #AbhimanyuBirla focus is crystal clear – it's #AbhiRa and his precious son #Abhir. He wards off negativity & evil eyes of the trio, embracing a fresh start as a family. They're rewriting their story with love & family at the center. #yrkkh"

My whipped abhi here ??...how much I missed him being all whipped and tadofying her frm head to toe ?? Yeah, earlier he was in his boundaries, ab toh bande ko license miljayega finally ??#Abhira #yrkkhpic.twitter.com/UgJuSuvBK8 — ★Khadija {{Harshali Stan}}★ (@harshalixstan) September 27, 2023

Stepping bck into weddin attire, nt 4 demselves, bt 4 d lil 1 who deserves d best of both worlds. A hesitant yt hopeful journey begins again.

I so wantd dat #AbhimanyuBirla ❤️ boom boom effect here too. PS:I reject these outfits ?

PSS: #Abhir genes ????#yrkkh . #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/eVtwWxWiWW — Mansi (@mansi_v2701) September 27, 2023

The moment when they checked each other out!

The moment when they took evil eye off!

The moment when they were silent but their eyes spoke! Am I nostalgic? No… ???

Are u?#yrkkh #AbhiRa #AbhimanyuBirla #AksharaBirla pic.twitter.com/fHRuQEyuuQ — Manpreet? (@abhira4evr) September 27, 2023

Watch the video of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on YRKKH sets:

Talking about the show, there are rumours that the show will take a generation leap after Abhimanyu and Akshara's marriage. It is being said that Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will quit the show. However, nothing is confirmed yet.