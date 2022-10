Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu Birla and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara Goenka of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are setting the romance bar higher and higher. The two share stunning chemistry and fans cannot stop shipping Akshara with Abhimanyu, despite the ongoing divorce track. And in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans will be served with not one but two steamy romance sequences between AbhiRa. Those who've watched online are going gaga over it. Also Read - TRP Report Week 40: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin poses big threat to Anupamaa; Bigg Boss 16 takes a decent start

Abhimanyu and Akshara's steamy romance

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans will get to see Akshara moving into Abhimanyu's room since Harshvardhan took her guest bedroom. They will be awkward and start imagining things. Not just Abhimanyu but also Akshara will imagine having a steamy romance sequence with each other. Pranali Rathod aka Akshara will imagine a cute adorable scene wherein she kinda removes Abhimanyu's shirt. On the other hand, Abhimanyu will imagine himself about to kiss Akshara after an adorable romantic situation.

AbhiRa fans REACT

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's romance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai often makes it to the Entertainment News. And this time too, they have become a topic of discussion online. Fans are going crazy over Abhimanyu and Akshara's dream romance. Though they wish things sort out between the two for real and the romance is not left to dream sequences.

Check out tweets about AbhiRa romance here:

You will never understand how long I waited for this nose kiss ?? I hate Garima and Bhavana #yrkkh #AbhiRa #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/2FFN1531GE — Arzu H❣ (@harber_ai) October 14, 2022

It was cute and hot at the same time.

Akshu is looking so small in that night suit ?#Abhira#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/Ko8bobmDul — Abhira ❤ (@Abhira_7) October 14, 2022

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans will get to see Akshara being perplexed since Manjiri asks her to observe fast for Abhimanyu on Karwa Chauth. Akshara doesn't want to live a lie anymore and is at crossroads. On the other hand, Abhimanyu has clearly asked Akshara to only focus on Manjiri and nobody else.