Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in Gen 3 of the show. It stars Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi in the show. It has been maintaining the TRPs with varying positions on the TRP charts. The story of Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi has taken a twisted turn in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai now. Abhimanyu is getting manipulated by Aarohi amidst Akshara and her pregnancy complications. It has upset fans a lot. AbhiRa shippers are mad at the makers over the same. And in the middle of it all, there are some chats that have been leaked. While there are no heads or tails about the chats or the source, they are spewing hate against the cast members.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fandom get into a war

We came across certain handles that shared the alleged group chats from Instagram. One of the chats is bashing Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi. Another one is bashing Pranali Rathod aka Akshara. The actress' character is called dumb by solo stans. In another one, we see Harshad being bashed online. The chat is seen using foul language against the lead actor. It is very bizarre as all three of them seem to be getting hate online. Netizens have alleged that Harshad Chopda/Karishma Sawant or Pranali Rathod stans have faked the chats.

Check out the tweets here:

Now I show you what bully hc gang bitches about Pranali is GC they only target #PranaliRathod fans now see this #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/cAc1nm5txj — Karishma ki sweety (@sawantxprincess) November 29, 2022

And for those super interested in my ss,here is homework while I do officework ? TAKE SS OF YOUR GCs FROM YOUR PHONE AND YOUR LAPTOP AND SEE THE DIFFERENCE IN FORMATTING ? Different equipments, different operating systems, different updates, different formats #yrkkh — akashic345 (@akashic345) November 29, 2022

If u wnt to bash eo,do it using ur own names...Dnt hide behind HC n PR as their fans...nd fgs stop ths clownery...Neither of the chats r true... It's so disgusting to see how u PPL use such terms fr ur own fav jus to satisfy ur ego.#yrkkh https://t.co/DcqbkwHVyB — Shaanvii (@Shaanvii_) November 29, 2022

Bhaisahab inn logo ki Clownery dekhi kya ???

Matlab fake chat banani hi thi to aur ek din leke details check karke banati ?????

Itna majak na banta ?

Come on guys ye school k papers thodi na hai jo cheating chal jaye ?#HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/T21Ws4uLrO — Goldy (@GlowOfHope1) November 29, 2022

These chats looks more fake, UN is hide and where is total number of people in the gc? This account @akashic345 only trying to show pranali pfp in those accounts, nothing else!!#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/G0O1Pw0VXL — Amaya? (@your_soulispure) November 29, 2022

Ahahahahah iam enjoying quote tweets

Like seriously what you wanna prove just because some of worst chats leaked you can comeup with fake ones now??

Created a new account to post wahhh....lage raho ?#yrkkh https://t.co/nSfKb0ezPV — ❣ (@Harshad_abhi) November 29, 2022

Cheating karne se pehle kash thodi padhai kar li hoti ???? Jin logo ko chat k liye lia unka UN to thik se le leti ????

Poor editing #Yrkkh https://t.co/uevVjGf6jS — Goldy (@GlowOfHope1) November 29, 2022

Here you go. An another set of fake chats. How dumb are you all to believe such fake chats that could be created by anyone? #yrkkh https://t.co/CBWxtxnRf6 — Pari my ugly kween (@para28999107) November 29, 2022

These chats are leaked from account that’s just literally opened ? Honestly more drama on this FD than their is in the show ??‍♀️ Yesterday/Today chats shows it’s no other than KS fans causing bother between both leads & their fan base. Don’t give them the satisfaction #yrkkh https://t.co/xk9q3xQDeS — Naz ?Greek God ?? (@Naz_K21) November 29, 2022

You have all the time in the world to play "deactivate and reactivate" game. But could not reveal the usernames with date in the fake chats created by you?? #yrkkh https://t.co/gFNrxV7m3d — Pari my ugly kween (@para28999107) November 29, 2022

That person had leaked the chat so why she is hiding their name plz tell her to tell the name. Username change huye ho yah nhi but plz tell her to tell the name also na #yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/BGj7hss3iw — aditi123 (@aditi1293576564) November 29, 2022

Omg what is this?hw cld u hv so mch nonsense tm..6 ppl gc so sm closest1,nw who will gv u ss?‍♀️utter flop,nw sm ppl r claiming yesterday's too fake ?if it is! Hw cld u step soo low,reading those chats was so ? fr HC hw cld u write even!degrading own idol,disgusting #yrkkh https://t.co/CDeVZumq0z — Anantika✨️ (@AnuluvAbhira) November 29, 2022

Okay Nice Try to Proove the SS shared by other side were fake??

But One Thing I can say U really faken Chats in your Aukat? If anyone have dare to share real screenshots

I bet u will get this only what they can think except Gc title?

God bless you baccha?#yrkkh https://t.co/exoGUobWOm — ayesha567 (@ayesha5673) November 29, 2022

The way some fans have made an acc on ks name n the way some of the people wanted to shove the down that yesterday's chat were fake just prove one thing that you guys hve done that shit Now to cover that up whatever you guys are doing it's just confirming it more n more#yrkkh https://t.co/2FWzT8VIvD — SђivสŇi☘ (@shi_jenniejaan) November 29, 2022

GC names can be changed but how could the chats have pranali's name as pinnu? #yrkkh https://t.co/qbRWv3ToRq — Pari my ugly kween (@para28999107) November 29, 2022

Not some pr and abhira fans saying name reveal karo we will take action

Kuch din phele bhalla ji ke chat leak huye where she was making fun of hc and comparing him with chapri tiktokers tab sabke muh pe tape lage the Kya

Disrespecting hc is so normalised in this fd #yrkkh https://t.co/lc3Oxjh5m1 — SUMBUL ? (@Priti39719398) November 29, 2022

Tumhe bhi pta h hume bhi pta h ki ye fake h. PR ke liye pehli gc bni thi MAY me aur Max of PR stans starting me twitter pe the bhi nhi toh ye sb bkwas krke na fd ko demean na kro.

Jaise ye chats h naam toh reveal hona hi chahiye so pls REVEAL THE FUCKING NAMES #yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/14rCPvAyaQ — ~SimpforAkshara2.0♡ (@purplelilac_00) November 29, 2022

"Reveal the name or its fake" toh aise bol rhe hain danke ki chout pe jaise 2 din pehle SMRI BHALLA URF MY BHALLA JI ka ss reveal hua toh unhone kaunsa bash kiya apne dost ko?? When BHALLA JI and DIYA 's chat was leaked with name what did the neutrals and nannies do? #yrkkh https://t.co/6rfvPIyHvd — Sherlock Holmes 4.0 (@Sherlockreturns) November 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the AbhiRa Fandom doesn't want Akshara to get pregnant so soon. They want a proper AbhiRa love story after their second reunion. A lot of fans want the makers to address issues of Abhimanyu as well.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, we will see Abhimanyu going down on his knees in front of Manish and asking him to forgive Aarohi. Akshara is shocked and questions Abhimanyu. On the other hand, she hears him talk about being blackmailed by Aarohi.