Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are jubilant. The TRP of the show has touched three. Everyone loved the track of Akshara (Pranali Rathod) meeting with an accident, and being nursed by Dr Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda). In this process, she came to know how much he loved her. The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have invested a lot in the show. From a stunning introduction to the new love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara and shooting in picturesque locales. It seems everyone is thrilled to see the new TRP. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans label Harshad Chopda as ITV's Spiderman after his entry during AbhiRa love confession – view tweets

A source told us, "Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are thrilled. Everyone is overjoyed. There was a special lavish lunch organised by the makers to celebrate this milestone. Harshad was jumping around the sets." Congratulations have also poured in for show-maker Rajan Shahi. Sadly, he could not be a part of the celebrations. He is very busy with the preparations of his third show that is supposed to go on floors in February 2022. "He was missed. He could not be present for the occasion but is thrilled to bits," says the source. Of late, there has been too much spotlight on Anupamaa for all the good reasons but this success of YRKHH is very heart-warming. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa maintains FIRST position; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs up, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now focused on the love story of Abhimayu and Akshara. We have to see how Aarohi reacts to the same. The new generation is core of the serial now. Rajan Shahi has surely given a masterclass on how to make a timeless serial. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi reveals why the show has NOT added anything to her career