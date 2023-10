Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the love from the audience ever since it began. The show has been running since 2009 and we have seen three beautiful stories in the show until now. The story began with Akshara and Naitik played by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. The jodi became a huge hit but soon, we saw it ending and another beautiful story began. Kartik and Naira’s story played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi touched hearts. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora to play Shehzada Dhami's parents; Preeti Amin to play older Akshara?

Kartik and Naira aka KaiRa became the most loved jodi of television. They had a crazy fan following and people were amazed how brilliantly the story was written. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi also shared a great bond off-screen. They were also reportedly dating each other but none of them ever confessed. However, by the end, they always maintained a professional relationship. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhimanyu hugs Akshara after doctor declares Abhinav's baby is safe but Manjiri is still adamant about her decision

Soon, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod entered the show and again we heard about them dating each other. Harshad and Pranali made the audience fall in love with Abhimanyu and Akshara aka AbhiRa. Today, the jodi has become very popular and they have so many fan clubs on social media. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: THIS Kumkum Bhagya star may enter as lead post leap? Meet the new star cast

Harshad and Pranali are dating?

Since they started working together, the rumours of their relationship started doing rounds. Their off-screen bond also sparks relationship rumours every time. However, they have never spoken about these rumours.

Recently, on Pranali’s birthday as well, we saw them celebrating together. Now, Harshad and Pranali’s co-star Jay Soni has opened up about the relationship rumours. Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Jay Soni said that he is the wrong person to answer these questions as he has no idea about it.

He said he only focuses on his work and on daily soaps one does not get much time to pay attention to all these things. Well, Jay has got no answers but the rumours are not stopping until anyone speaks about it in open. Harshad and Pranali share a close bond and that is visible in their off-screen pictures and videos.

YRKKH generation leap details

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show will soon take a generation leap. Post the leap, we will see AbhiRa’s story ending. The fourth generation story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will begin. This is a big story in Entertainment news.

Harshad and Pranali will soon bid adieu to the show and new actors will take over as the leads. As per reports, Shehzada Dhami and Samriddhi Shukla have been approached to play the leads. Anita Raj has been finalized to play an important role in the show. Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin will be entering the show post leap.

Earlier, there were reports that Fahmaan Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Randeep Rai, Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, Helly Shah, Mahima Makwana, Shivam Khajuria have been reportedly approached to play the lead roles.