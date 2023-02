Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are upset with the makers. As of now, we are seeing that Dr Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda) has agreed to marry Aarohi (Karishma Sawant). Akshara (Pranali Rathod) has come back to her home with Abhinav (Jay Soni) and her son, Abhir. On the show, we are seeing that Kairav is upset with Akshara seeing that Abhinav does not belong to the same financial strata as them. The relationship between Kairav and Akshara is very strained. Abhir is adjusting nicely with the new people from Akshara and Abhimanyu's homes. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING spoilers: Anu decides to part ways from Anuj, Vanraj wants his first wife back; here's what will happen in the upcoming episodes

Fans of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are upset seeing the amount of screen time being devoted to Manjiri and Abhinav. They feel this is injustice to the main leads. In fact, some feel that the charm of old Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has gone missing. Take a look at some of the angry tweets... Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani drop gorgeous pics from their sangeet at midnight; fans ask, 'What were you thinking'

Stop this nonsense.

Tomorrow episode bi nahi dekhenge.

Hum sirf #Abhira ke liye show dekhte hy.

Iss cartoon Abhinavji Ko dekhne ke liye nahi.@StarPlus @KalraRomesh Ab ye Cartoon Abhinavji. Akshu & Kairav Ko ek karega kya.

My foot ? ??

Bas karo ye NAV Jaap Ko.

Shame ON YOU ? https://t.co/wdOwbxeO6B — Tigar Gaming (@GameingTigar) February 21, 2023

Who is the lead of this show. Today's episode was dedicated to manjiri tomorrow it will be abhinav. Kabhi lead centric episode milega kya #YRKKH pic.twitter.com/6Xv94sVDe8 — SђivสŇi☘ (@shi_jenniejaan) February 21, 2023

It is so disgusting ? aisa forced rishta dekhne main kisiko interest nahi hain ??

Kaha hain leads ?? Abhir abhira k bache hain please hatao ish joker ko ?

Actually inn sab ki chakkar main sab main plot bhul jayenge ? PS :- kalka episode skip ?#abhira #yrkkh https://t.co/2wxwgqYsAH — Aparna Das (@Api_blue07) February 21, 2023

Its not 11:11 but manifesting?️?️?️

Who all mocking Abhira & supporting Na*ra /Abhi*ohi over Abhira,may God bless u all with

a Husband like VIRAT CHAVAN

WIFE LIKE PAKHI CHAVHAN

& mother in law Like MANJIRI BIRLA

Flipper kahi ke#Yrkkh #abhira #harshadchopda #pranalirathod https://t.co/xosFkvRoeh pic.twitter.com/BlLSDvT6Pn — HarShali ki Mitali??(Mausajiki shadiwale Team) (@Creativestuff10) February 21, 2023

Pls remove akshu and abhi from montage,declare jharu nav and manju as leads??‍♀️,above this our fd making stupid theories,birlas will insult aa,akshu will bash them and abhi will cry,I mean abhi is their only to cry in this show???‍♀️few ppl in fd lost the plot #yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/2Q3AQTodQt — abhi_yrkkh (@Yrkkh__Abhi) February 21, 2023

It seems soon it will be discovered that Abhir has a critical illness. Abhimanyu will be treating him. Fans have to see if AbhiRa reunite over their son's crisis. Also Read - Avneet Kaur is the epitome of sensuality in a blue cotton saree [View Pics]