Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a crazy fan following. People are just talking about the show on social media and giving their opinions about the story. As per the latest story, Abhimanyu and Akshara are finally getting married to each other. They are doing all this for Abhir's happiness. While Abhimanyu loves Akshara wholeheartedly, Akshara is finding it difficult to forget Abhinav as she loved him a lot.

As per the latest promo, we will see that Akshara will get to know that she is pregnant with Abhinav's child. She will get shocked as she is just about to start her life again with Abhimanyu. However, in the latest episode of the show, we saw how Abhimanyu and Akshara are finally having their haldi ceremony.

YRKKH's latest episode

Abhimanyu is mesmerized to see Akshara as his Dulhan once again. He cutely adores Akshara's beautiful looks. However, we see that Akshara suddenly leaves the event and everyone gets worried. Muskaan and Surekha start their taunts. Muskaan is happy that Akshara has left the venue as she does not want Abhimanyu to take Abhinav's place.

However, Abhimanyu takes a strong stand for Akshara and goes to see her. Manjiri gets worried after hearing about Akshara. In the upcoming episode, we will see how Manjiri will ask Akshara to promise that she will love Abhimanyu wholeheartedly and not let Abhinav and her past come in between.

Fans reacting to Manjiri forcing Akshara

Fans have now reacted to Manjiri forcing Akshara to love Abhimanyu and forget Abhinav. While a few are in support of Akshara, a few have also supported Manjiri. Some feel that Manjiri has been heartless towards Akshara since the start and is stilling forcing her feelings.

A few also feel that her side is right as Akshara is taking Abhimanyu’s love for granted. One of the users wrote, “Why is Manjari been bashed? What has she said that’s wrong here? Why should her son be 2nd option in anyone’s life, he deserves some love & happiness! Akshara can’t play with peoples emotions, 2nd time round marriage of convenience! #Abhi • #yrkkh”

Why is Manjari been bashed? What has she said that's wrong here??‍♀️ Why should her son be 2nd option in anyone's life, he deserves some love & happiness! Akshara can't play with peoples emotions, 2nd time round marriage of convenience!#Abhi • #yrkkh

Another user wrote, "idt manjari doing anything wrong as abhi mother's pov & at the same time akshu also not wrong if she can't forget nav, she already cleared all with abhi before getting ready for marriage that she's ready just for the sake of their son."

idt manjari doing anything wrong as abhi mother's pov & at the same time akshu also not wrong if she can't forget nav, she already cleared all with abhi before getting ready for marriage that she's ready just for the sake of their son?‍♂️ [#Abhira #Yrkkh ]

Looks like fans have mixed feelings about Akshara and Manjiri's conversation about Abhimanyu. What are your thoughts guys?