Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler update: Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's TV show is seeing a major twist in the serial. Abhimanyu and Akshara are having differences of opinion and it's taking a toll on their relationship. Akshara and Abhimanyu are missing each other but their different viewpoints on their parents have divided them both. It's very painful for their fans, AbhiRa shippers, to watch them struggle like that. And their recent dream sequences have left the fans upset too. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: After Shivangi Joshi this reality TV show star EVICTED from Rohit Shetty's show?
AbhiRa's major differences
In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) have been brought up in different environments and have different values. Being two different individuals, they obviously will have different opinions. However, their strong-headedness is becoming a problem for them. Well, neither is wrong per se in the current situation. Having seen his father treat his mother poorly all his life, Abhimanyu believes she should not live with such a person. On the other hand, Akshara is right in thinking that it is Manjiri's decision to make whether she wants to stay with Harshvardhan or she wants out. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill aces ramp walk at a fashion show, Asim Riaz in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and more
Akshara-Abhimanyu's dream sequence creates a frenzy
AbhiRa fans are unhappy with the fact that their fights are getting extended with each episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And now, with the Sawan Milni ritual, their feelings will come out in open. Akshara is missing Abhimanyu. Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant will make her dance. Akshara, who keeps looking towards the door for Abhi, will eventually have a dream sequence where he comes and apologises to her. They dance to Piya Mijaye. That's not it, even Abhimanyu imagines Akshara apologising and running towards him to embrace him. Well, fans are upset and in pain to see them being hostile towards each other. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda and more TV jodis rumoured to be dating in real
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist
In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara and Abhimanyu taking part in the rituals of Sawan Milni. Abhi will make Akshara wear bangles, however, she will be hurt. She will quietly come and wash it off. Abhimanyu will reach there and check on her hand.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.