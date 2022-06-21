Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler update: Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's TV show is seeing a major twist in the serial. Abhimanyu and Akshara are having differences of opinion and it's taking a toll on their relationship. Akshara and Abhimanyu are missing each other but their different viewpoints on their parents have divided them both. It's very painful for their fans, AbhiRa shippers, to watch them struggle like that. And their recent dream sequences have left the fans upset too. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: After Shivangi Joshi this reality TV show star EVICTED from Rohit Shetty's show?

AbhiRa's major differences

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) have been brought up in different environments and have different values. Being two different individuals, they obviously will have different opinions. However, their strong-headedness is becoming a problem for them. Well, neither is wrong per se in the current situation. Having seen his father treat his mother poorly all his life, Abhimanyu believes she should not live with such a person. On the other hand, Akshara is right in thinking that it is Manjiri's decision to make whether she wants to stay with Harshvardhan or she wants out. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill aces ramp walk at a fashion show, Asim Riaz in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and more

Akshara-Abhimanyu's dream sequence creates a frenzy

AbhiRa fans are unhappy with the fact that their fights are getting extended with each episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And now, with the Sawan Milni ritual, their feelings will come out in open. Akshara is missing Abhimanyu. Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant will make her dance. Akshara, who keeps looking towards the door for Abhi, will eventually have a dream sequence where he comes and apologises to her. They dance to Piya Mijaye. That's not it, even Abhimanyu imagines Akshara apologising and running towards him to embrace him. Well, fans are upset and in pain to see them being hostile towards each other. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda and more TV jodis rumoured to be dating in real

Subtle unnoticed this in today’s episode that AK didn’t have premonition about Abhi coming. That soul connection is having disconnect. Hence they aren’t seeing things in each other’s heart and assuming otherwise. #abhira #yrkkh #yrkkh3 #yerishtakyakehlatahai pic.twitter.com/H34pbsnd7K — YRKHH 3 Fan Page (@Yrkhh3) June 21, 2022

Makers don't want to give us ROMANTIC #AbhiRa, but it doesn't mean that they don't give us HAPPY #AbhiRa too. If makers want us to choose b/w Happy AbhiRa or Romantic AbhiRa, then obviously we all will go for Happy one! But plz stop this illogical egoistic thing.#yrkkh — Krupa Sharma (@krupa_sharma12) June 21, 2022

When parents forcefully took their kids to some fam function then kids be like?#AbhiRa #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/mrKPDUQVgt — Deepika❤️ (@Sravani03953380) June 21, 2022

A little bit of happiness was seen in Abhira's face in the right dream. Happiness abhira ?? #yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/w2M9pBk1dS — ❥ Priti (@Priti_211) June 21, 2022

Idk prolly I'm overthinking but notice they cut the female voice of jaaniye and played only the male voice. Was it indicating the dream? #yrkkh #AbhiRa #yrkkh3 https://t.co/dBoXwEjtaV — Pumpkin aur Munchkin? (@N07044590) June 21, 2022

Maker's? agar

*Dream main he pyar mil jaye piya ka karana tha

*cutouts ke sath nach gaana karana tha

To itne kharche karkar shaadi ki hi kyun kunware he rahne dete #yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/phdFHWfKm8 — Creative stuff (@Creativestuff10) June 21, 2022

ngl i cried real tears watching this..i was transported to a reality where this had come true..for a couple seconds i was so lost in #abhira love i didn’t recognize the dream. i truly thought it was real. akshus dreams made me think she’d apologize 1st and this was real ? #yrkkh https://t.co/YFmCGso6AD — ♥️ abhira is love ♥️ (@abhira_endgame) June 21, 2022

What I'm actually looking forward to .. is that since makers have already given 3 dreams of there reconciliation... which we were predicting in real ...so.. they must be definitely having something big and unpredictable in store for the actual reconciliation??..#yrkkh #abhira — Harshali_holic ? (@abhira_holic) June 21, 2022

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara and Abhimanyu taking part in the rituals of Sawan Milni. Abhi will make Akshara wear bangles, however, she will be hurt. She will quietly come and wash it off. Abhimanyu will reach there and check on her hand.