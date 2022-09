fans adore Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as AbhiRa. The two actors are doing a great job as well. On the show, we have see how the two have lived separately for a long time due to the conspiracy. Now, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) wants to get back to Akshara (Pranali Rathod). The two actors are doing the job quite well. At the same time, fans are kind of upset as some of the scenes are written in a very cringey manner. This complaint is coming up once in while every now and then. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lead Pranali Rathod and more: Fees charged by female actresses of TV shows will leave you stumped

In fact, some days back, a video of Pranali Rathod aka Akshara was discussed in detail. Fans feel the writing team can indeed pull up their socks, and give better dialogues to the gorgeous lead pair.

it's true.. writers r jst playing games..i really wanna throw tomatoes on garima n bhavna srsly.. the noddles dey made is beyond my understanding now..!! #yrkkh #AbhiRa — abhirayrkkh?? (@abhirayrkkh) September 19, 2022

I also want to know the remaining secret of KK Akshu bond and why she go back to KK maya today if you change writers often this will only happen GD .......

Fgs change your screen play writer who is running out of ideas ?#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/8sbPlZMfeV — AbhiraXhumeshaforever (@diyastan) September 19, 2022

The writers is high either don't let them meet until the deadline or show she didn't return on her own

But how can writers miss ruining abhira scenes

they are not showing them even they are meeting after a whole 1year it's like one of their marriage seperations #Yrkkh #AbhiRa https://t.co/5DniwrivlZ — Engy (@Titli98840538) September 19, 2022

Can PPL who have ig pages can share some tweets in their story & tag makers so that makers know about certain loopholes which is messing up with storyline & characters pov.I don't know this is due to change of writers or what but this need to reach out to makers.#yrkkh #AbhiRa — Ria (@Riyalovesabhira) September 19, 2022

It seems the big team of writers have erred somewhere with regards to continuity. Fans feel that scenes look disjointed. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest and most successful show for the channel.