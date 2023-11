Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have made us love Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They were brilliant as Abhimanyu and Akshara. It was always a treat to watch this couple on-screen. Akshara and Abhimanyu's story connected well with the audience. The makers went on to show a realistic love story which can have issues and that not every love story is complete. Abhimanyu and Akshara looked real and so beautiful on-screen. The news about them leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was a big shock for fans. Even today, fans are unable to believe that #AbhiRa is no longer seen in the show. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - TRP Report Week 47: Anupamaa, TMKOC battle for top position, leap proves negative for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad and Pranali gave many interviews post the show ended and people kept watching them on repeat. They hope to see this jodi once again on-screen with some other project. Post they left the show, the two were not spotted together and Harshad did not even post anything about his last day on the sets. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Karishma Sawant on her bond with Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod post exit: Utna friendly nahi...

Harshad and Pranali get spotted together

Fans were disappointed and were eagerly waiting to see the couple back together. Now, TV's favourite on-screen jodi has given a reason for all #AbhiRa fans to rejoice. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod were spotted together today as they headed for an interview. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Yuvraj forcefully tries to marry Abhira; will Armaan save her?

They were spotted in Mumbai today as they arrived together for an interview. They spoke to the paparazzi and were all smiles. They had arrived for a round table interview with Siddharth Kanan. Along with them, we will also see Abhishek Malhan, Shiv Thakare, Ankit Gupta, and Divya Agarwal in the interview.

Take a look at Harshad and Pranali Rathod's video:

As soon these videos went viral, fans started talking about #AbhiRa. They got emotional seeing this jodi and also loved watching them both smile and laugh. One of the users wrote, "And this is the biggest attack.....Dikh gaye......Kitne dino baad.....wo bhi Sath mein.... I'm literally crying rn...."

Another user wrote, "And the Magical Therapeutic Couple are back doing their usual best thing - spreading smiles & sukoon to so many around the world healing broken/lost/depressed hearts! #Harshali are simply So good to see you guys#HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod

And the Magical Therapeutic Couple are back doing their usual best thing - spreading smiles & sukoon to so many around the world healing broken/lost/depressed hearts!#Harshali are simply ❤️

So good to see you guys?#HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/8l8zj8tX1m — ꧁•⊹٭????????????٭⊹•꧂ (@EkBanjaran) November 30, 2023

Take a look at a few more posts by fans:

full 10/10 couple ❤️?

Harshad looks so cool, Pranali looks so cool, they both are so beautiful

Okay, there are not enough words to praise them ??#HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #Harshali #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/6HxXJ7EtpL — Arzu♡☆ (@arzu_iu) November 30, 2023

Everythng About them is Love? The Peace of having the right people by ur side :)) The looks they are serving after the Show.. The Charm when they smile together ❤ I did say..it's in their "Eyes"?#Harshali #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/Z7n3UZyG2u — Teddyy~♥~ (@Krithii99) November 30, 2023

Them ? Meri Jaan's ? How cute, beautiful, adorable are they looking ?❤️?#Harshali content after so long ??? Outfits,their looks,hair styles are hot mess ???#HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod#AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/m08GF2f3nc — H & P ??? (@Harshali_Pavani) November 30, 2023

I am seeing them together after decades feels so unreal????

Ohh GOD HOW MUCH I MISSED THESE Babies like what ?? #Harshali #PranaliRathod #HarshadChopda #Abhira pic.twitter.com/0hA9UmGpE7 — • ?? • (@dhruvi022) November 30, 2023

NOTHING HAS CHANGED

Except their looks

They still have that comfort, they still radiate that warmth, they still have those smiles on, they still feel personal

THEY ARE THE SAME And you don’t know how much this soothes my heart??#Harshali #PranaliRathod #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/eYlKU99Zb2 — Abhira Birla (AbhiRa Lives On?) (@BirlaAbhira) November 30, 2023

Well, we too miss this beautiful jodi on-screen. Talking about the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Priti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Sidharth Vasudev, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe and Anita Raj are seen in the show.