Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news. The new story of the show began recently with Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the leads. The story of Abhira and Armaan could not impress the audience much. The TRPs of the show have not been that great after the leap. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod were the leads before and they were loved as Abhimanyu and Akshara. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara went on for about two years only and hence fans were disappointed. The story ended quite early and people wanted to see a happy ending to the story of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Their exit from the show received a lot of negative response from the audience.

People wanted to see more of them on the show. Many speculated that there are more issues between the actors and the makers. People trolled the producers of the show for ending a beautiful story so soon. However, nothing has been confirmed. Now, a new story is doing rounds on the internet.

Harshad's increased fees made the makers opt for a leap?

As per the story, Harshad and Pranali were initially supposed to continue as the leads without any generation leap. However, due to budget issues and the inability to afford Harshad Chopda's increased fees, the makers went for a leap. This is a big story in TV news.

Reportedly, there were efforts made to resolve things between the makers and the actor but it was unsuccessful. It was impossible to replace Harshad as the lead as nobody would have easily accepted new Abhimanyu. Hence, the makers opted to take a generation leap.

Take a look at the viral post here:

I'm crying what is this? who is this exclusive source they're on crack I swear I know my man is expensive but everybody knows that the real reason is that vision not the fees broke dkp reaching a new low ?#Harshali • #AbhiRa • #OGAbhiRa#pranalirathod • #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/XTCb2MzQRj — Harshali ? (@HarshaliReal) December 3, 2023

Well, if this is true, fans are going to be disappointed.

New cast of YRKKH

Talking about the new cast of the show, apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, Pratiksha Honmukhe.