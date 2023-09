Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most trending and talked about shows on social media. Fans are desperate to see the reunion of their beloved pair Dr Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). The whole track is now focused on how the two want to bring back some happiness in the life of Abhir. The demise of Abhinav (Jay Soni) has left him completely shattered. We will see how Abhinav comes in the dreams of Akshara and tells her that he feels Abhimanyu and she are eternal lovers. In the middle of all this, there is news that Harshad Chopda might leave the show. They are saying that a leap will happen and Abhir will be shown as a grown-up child. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu, Akshara aka Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod to find love again?

Is Harshad Chopda really quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are discussing on whether the generation leap will happen soon or so. Many believe that Harshad Chopda will quit, while Pranali Rathod will stay on. A source told us, "Harshad Chopda is not going anywhere as of now. The makers have no plans for a leap right away. The lives of AbhiRa have been planned till end of 2023. But then, it is a matter of TRPs." Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had seen a dip in TRPs and the makers were forced to bring in the separation track.

Fans annoyed with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are quite annoyed with how the makers have toyed around with the character of Harshad Chopda. Many feel it won't hurt if he exits for better opportunities. But the only thing is that Pranali Rathod and he make for a dream pair on screen.

The best character which was made in itv!

Utkarsh sir’s creating and #harshadchopda adding cherry on the top! https://t.co/3Swt4GKPpo — Lazy Soul (@GreeshmaD25) August 31, 2023

Rajan Shahi also confirmed that no one is going anywhere. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief. On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Muskaan is unhappy seeing how Akshara is moving on in life with Abhimanyu once again.