Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the talk of the town. A lot is being said about the show which is all set to take a leap. Abhimanyu and Akshara's story will end soon and it is a very emotional moment for all #AbhiRa fans. Many are not happy with Harshad, Pranali, Karishma and others' exit from the show. People feel that the story of Abhimanyu, Akshara ended a bit early and they could have got some more scenes and a happy ending to their story. The new generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be lead by Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami.

The show will also star Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe. The new story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will begin from November 6. This is a big story in Entertainment news.

Akshara blamed for Aarohi's death

But before the leap, there is a lot to be shown about Abhimanyu and Akshara. Talking about the latest episodes, we recently saw Aarohi's death in the show. Akshara tried to save her sister but in return she was only blamed for Aarohi's death. The Goenkas broke all ties with Akshara and she had to leave her own house with Abhir.

A leap before the leap?

Now, as per reports, before the show takes a generation leap, we will see another leap in the show. Yes, there will be one year leap in the show before the new story of Abhira and Armaan begins. This one year leap might give us more of Abhimanyu and Akshara's future story.

As per reports in India Forums, Akshara and Abhimanyu will stay together with Abhir. Akshara will give birth to a baby girl. Abhimanyu and Abhir will welcome the little girl in their house by doing her aarti. However, this can also be Abhimanyu's dream as he will be driving to meet Akshara for their court wedding.

While reaching there, he might meet with an accident and we will see the end of Abhimanyu there. Well, nothing of this is confirmed yet but there can be a possibility of the story moving this way.