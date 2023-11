Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod made us love Abhimanyu, Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They entered the show after Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi left. Mohsin and Shivangi has a huge fan following as Kartik and Naira and it was difficult for fans to forget them. But Harshad and Pranali immediately made everyone love them as a jodi on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the story of Abhimanyu and Akshara is ending and fans are disappointed. The new story will begin soon with Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the lead couple. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rishabh Jaiswal reveals how Anupamaa helped him bag leading role in Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod show

They will play Armaan and Abhira in the show. Along with them, Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe will also enter the show. This is a big story in Entertainment News.

Harshad and Pranali shoot for the last episode

While they will start the new show, fans still hope that the makers give them a few more episodes of Abhimanyu and Akshara. But Harshad and Pranali have already shot for their last episode on the show.

Harshad and Pranali also gave interviews and expressed how they are feeling on the last day of their shoot. Harshad and Pranali were asked if they got any offers as they quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and what they would want to do in future.

Harshad and Pranali's new upcoming projects?

Harshad told India Forums that he has not got any offers yet but whatever he will do will be nice and he wants to do quality work for his fans. He also bid goodbye to all the fans of Abhimanyu Birla.

Pranali was also asked the same and she said that she also does not know what next she will do but she will be back soon. Well, we hope they return soon to the TV screens.

They were also asked what they would want to say to the new cast of the show. Harshad shared that the one who gives his/her all to the show gets back double, triple from the show.

Pranali advised the cast to go with the flow. The new story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will begin from November 6.