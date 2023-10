Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed everyone’s attention. The show is in the news ever since Abhimanyu and Akshara’s wedding promo is out. While the wedding promo impressed everyone, Akshara’s pregnancy brought disappointment. Later, there were reports that the show will be taking a generation leap and Harshad, Pranali will leave the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair and more actresses approached to play female lead post leap?

However, these were just rumours until the promo of Abhimanyu and Abhir’s accident came out. This way a confirmation that Harshad Chopda will leave the show first. As per reports in entertainment news, Pranali would be retained for some time post leap. It was earlier being said that Harshad will shoot for the last episode on October 30. But later it was revealed that Abhimanyu’s character has got an extension. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twists

Last episode of YRKKH cast

Now, the latest reports in TellyChakkar say that the current cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai including Pranali Rathod will shoot for their last episode on November 10 this year. It is not yet revealed which cast members will be retained post the leap. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Manjiri manipulates Abhir against Akshara and Abhinav's unborn child

There were reports that Fahmaan Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Anushka Sen, Mahima Makhwana, Helly Shah, Jannat Zubair, Randeep Rai and others have been approached to play the lead roles in the show.

New faces to enter YRKKH?

But the latest reports say that none of this is true and that the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are planning to bring in new cast members, new faces post leap.

Fans are clearly not happy with the end of AbhiRa. They wanted to see a few more scenes of Abhimanyu and Akshara together. They do not want to see a sad end to a beautiful love story.

Earlier, when Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi left the show, many fans were disappointed. Kartik and Naira had a massive fan following and even today, they keep trending on social media.

It will now be interesting to see how will the story move forward and how the end of AbhiRa will be shot. We cannot wait to know the names of actors who will be taking over the story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.