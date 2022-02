has Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead along with Karishma Sawant. Harshad plays the role of Abhimanyu while Pranali is his Akshara. Both of them are in love with each other in show and their chemistry is leaving their fans gushing hard. They are fondly known as AbhiRa and as the show completes 100 episodes, fans are unable to contain their excitement. They are celebrating it by trending AbhiRa on Twitter will full power. Many are hoping that the show will continue for a really long time so that they get to see AbhiRa's love saga every day. Check out a few tweets here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TWIST: Abhi's special gesture for Akshu after she misses her mom leaves AbhiRa fans gushing hard – read tweets

Many Congratulations to Entire Cast,Team&Fans of Yeah Rishta 3 for Successfully Completing

100 Episodes Today

Wishing Successful run& completion of more hundreds& hundreds in times to come

May we Keep Happily& Successfully Celebrating in years to come#Abhira #yrkkh #Harshali pic.twitter.com/zBlytILmHD — Ghazal | غزل (@ghazal_Bux) February 16, 2022

Congratulations #yrkkh team #abhira #Harshali #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod for giving us this beautiful rollercoaster ride of love and angst and for completing a 100…another loads of 100s to come hopefully pic.twitter.com/S7OTvA4LOL — Sonn Sonnz || (@Sonnzy) February 16, 2022

Well, congratulations to the team. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is indeed one of the most popular and loved TV shows currently. Also Read - Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda and more: 11 TV celebs who ruled Instagram this week with viral posts