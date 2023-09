Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have been loved as Abhimanyu, Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This is the third generation of the show and is getting all the love. The show has seen many iconic pairs on the show. The story started with Hina Khan-Karan Mehra as Akshara and Naitik. Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan took over as the lead on the show. Kartik and Naira became the most loved jodi on television. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni reacts to Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa's exit from the show

Now, the third generation is currently ruling hearts. Abhimanyu and Akshara’s story easily made a place in the hearts of the audience. The truth and the realness in the story made it a huge hit. The crackling chemistry between Harshad and Pranali is the highlight of the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara-Naitik, Kartik-Naira, Abhimanyu-Akshara; which generation's track you liked the most? Vote Now

Now, the latest reports have said that the show will once again take a big leap. The generation leap will happen again and new actors will take place. It was said that Abhir, Roohi and Shivansh’s story will take the front seat now. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: How Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu, Akshara changed and grew with each leap

Trending Now

It was reported that Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will be leaving the show soon. However, producer Rajan Shahi confirmed that nothing like this will happen and nobody will leave the show. But the speculations are still going on about the leap. Amidst all this, Star Parivaar Awards is returning after five years.

Harshad, Pranali to perform on Star Parivaar Awards 2023

The award show felicitates the best performers on shows that air on Star Plus. This year the award show is back and the preparations for it have begun. Just like every year, there will be some grand performances on the show by the actors.

And of course, there will be the famous Jodis of top TV shows giving a romantic performance. One of the jodis is our most loved Abhimanyu and Akshara. A video has gone viral where they are seen doing their stage rehearsals. It seems they will have an aerial act in the event.

Fans react to #AbhiRa's romantic performance

Harshad and Pranali are seen doing a romantic aerial act. Fans are super happy about the video and cannot control their excitement.

One of the fans wrote,” and it begins also the choreography is absolutely astounding like look at that acrobatic leap in the air. omfg i'm beyond thrilled that they pitched them an acrobatic act. I CAN'T WAIT FOR THE SERVE”

and it begins ? also the choreography is absolutely astounding like look at that acrobatic leap in the air?

omfg i'm beyond thrilled that they pitched them an acrobatic act ?

I CAN'T WAIT FOR THE SERVE ?#yrkkh #harshadchopda #abhira pic.twitter.com/Cc1uENzAK7 — viola (@GrtViola) September 5, 2023

Another user wrote, "You all moveeee #HarshadChopda and #PranaliRathod aka hamare #Harshali performing as #AbhiRa in sitara parivaar awards you all...AERIAL ACT it is P.s. #yrkkh waloo uthooo sab."

Take a look at the few reactions here:

And when the world burns with jealousy, remember to dance the night away with your baalma, zaalima!?? Teri Shataniyon se mehfil rangeen huyi,' really setting the bar high there! ? & 'Duniyaa jalti hai toh jale’ profound stuff!? #yrkkh #harshali #abhira

Ps- Listen to audio? pic.twitter.com/pI3TY0hwCo — abhira123 (@abhira9878) September 5, 2023

Watch Pranali Rathod's stunning looks here:

Talking about latest episode, the Goenkas and Birlas are celebrating Janmashthami. During the celebrations, Akshara and Abhimanyu's friendship grows. Muskan keeps worrying about Kairav. She feels he is hiding something from her in his phone.