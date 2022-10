Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans have a treat in store. The makers are going to film a super romantic sequence between Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. As we know, their married life has been under a lot of stress. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Dr Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) have reunited after a period of separation. Now, the Dussehra sequence is happening. There is a picture that is going viral amongst AbhiRa fans. We can see the much-loved jodi on the bed with Harshad Chopda on top of Pranali Rathod. Even the production house has shared the clip on Insta which has been reshared by Pranali Rathod. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer and more: Top TV stars and what their zodiac sign says about them

Fans feel that even the actress is a shipper of AbhiRa like so many others. People are going crazy over that one pic. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions...

I guessed it's a trip & fall or dream but then I saw Akshu's coy expression ? Judging by her mischievous expressions, this must be a flashback ?? That's why #AbhiRa look so comfortable and are wearing their rings ? [Tags: #yrkkh #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #HarshAli] pic.twitter.com/1ibWauvCE3 — ?MEGHA?(FOMO ERA) (@Megha424) October 13, 2022

ufffff?

Just kiss guys ?close enough for a beautiful, passionate, blissful ?

Gimme the episode rn?

2nd pic giving me #harshali vibes frm rwsp (Pranu's blushing ?) Okay but are they wearing their engagement ring?

Dream sequence again???#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/RvWF4hwcG6 — HarshAli❤️ (@shristlily__) October 13, 2022

The chemistry >>>>

I nominate harshad n pranali fr d best jodi of the itv?? Dream seq on the way ??❤️?? Our life is only either going in fights or in dream seq?????

So much of ddp yaar?

The only happiness is them❤️#yrkkh #AbhiRa #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/A46W8Aw8Nt — abhirayrkkh?? (@abhirayrkkh) October 13, 2022

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans feel this is a dream sequence as she is seen with the engagement ring. It looks like Akshara will keep Karwa Chauth fast for him.