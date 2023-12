Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are in the news ever since they left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They have been loved as Abhimanyu and Akshara in the show. The end of Abhimanyu and Akshara left fans disappointed as the story ended in just two years. People trolled the makers of the show for ending the story of Abhimanyu, Akshara in just two years. The first two generations went on for a long time but the third generation did not get much time. Hence, fans were upset and stories about the fallout between Harshad and Rajan Shahi started doing rounds. It was said that Rajan Shahi ended the third generation because he had a problem with Harshad. Later, we also saw a video of Rajan Shahi talking about actors creating issues on the set. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla starrer TV show needs to rule TRP charts again

This made fans believe that there was some issue between them. Fans trolled Rajan Shahi for this as they love Harshad a lot. Now, Harshad has finally reacted to the rumours of fallout with Rajan Shahi. Harshad was recently seen at the ITA Awards 2023 and he spoke to the media that time. Also Read - Did Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vrushika Mehta get married twice to BF Saurabh?

Harshad Chopda reacts to fallout with Rajan Shahi

He reacted to the fallout thing and said, "Yaar meri unit bohot zyada pyaar karti hai mujhse, the way I was celebrated on my sets, unbelievable. Matlab, I don't know, like every day jab mai jata tha aisa lagta tha tyohaar hai. People were really happy." He was also asked if he misses being on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod impress with their energetic dance moves on Hrithik Roshan's song; fans say 'Killed itttt'

He said, "Mai move-on kar chuka hun yaar. Ab ho gaya yaar, ek mahine pata nahi kitne din ho chuke hai yaar." Harshad Chopda won the Best Actor Popular TV at the ITA Awards 2023 for his performance as Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This is a big story in TV news.

New cast of YRKKH

Talking about the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are seen as the leads now. Apart from them, the show also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.