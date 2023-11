Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the attention. The show is in the news as it will soon take a generation leap. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara is ending and Harshad, Pranali will no longer be a part of the show. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami will be the leads and the story of Abhira, Armaan is all set to begin. Harshad and Pranali have made us all love Abhimanyu and Akshara. #AbhiRa was a magical love story and hence fans are upset as it is getting over very soon. Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann's DevTara takeover from Anupamaa's MaAn and AbhiRa?

Harshad recently gave his last interviews as Abhimanyu. Speaking to TellyChakkar he spoke about his most favourite #AbhiRa scene. He said that he and Pranali have tried to do something out of the box always and did their best hence it did reach a wide mass of people. Also Read - TRP Report Week 43: Anupamaa dethroned, slips down to third spot; Bigg Boss 17 sees major downfall

Harshad Chopda reveals his favourite #AbhiRa moment

He added that have put immense efforts into all the scenes to do justice with every scene. He said that all the Abhimanyu, Akshara scenes have a special place in his heart. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Ami Trivedi and others who will not be a part of the show post leap

Trending Now

The Pehla Pehla Pyaar dance sequence and the scenes where the songs of Sanam were used were his favourites. Well, this is sure to make every AbhiRa fan emotional. This is a big story in Entertainment News.

Harshad and Pranali's special message for fans

Harshad and Pranali further shared a message for all their fans. They said that it has been a wonderful journey in the show, and they hope that they have entertained the audience. They said that they have left no stone unturned for their fans and have always tried to put their best foot forward.

He also asked for forgiveness if they went wrong in any case. As per reports in ABP news, Harshad Chopda was in tears on his last day of shoot. He also said, “Signing off as Abhimanyu Birla.”

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

The new cast of YRKKH

Talking about the new cast, apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the show will also star Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe.