Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are no longer a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, they have a huge fan following who have been disappointed with the makers of the show for introducing the generation leap. They are not happy with Harshad and Pranali getting just two years as Abhimanyu and Akshara. Netizens slammed the makers and stories of issues between Harshad and Rajan Shahi started. However, both of them have never said anything about this. It was also revealed that the generation leap was introduced because Harshad hiked his fees. But recently, Harshad denied doing anything like that.

Harshad and Pranali's fans have stopped watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Currently, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are playing the lead roles in the show. The new cast of the show is getting hatred from fans and people have not liked the new story.

The TRPs of the show have also fallen due to this. Fans only wish to see Harshad and Pranali and they got to see their favourite couple recently. Harshad and Pranali were a part of Siddharth Kanan's round table conference. Divya Agarwal, Shiv Thakare, Ankit Gupta, Karanvir Bohra were also a part of it.

Harshad shares a shocking incident from the sets

During the conference, Harshad and Pranali spoke a lot about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and their bond. Harshad spoke about a shocking incident that took place on the sets of the show. The actors were discussing about the challenges they face while shooting. It seems he was speaking about the wedding sequence of the show.

Pranali faces a mishap on the sets

He revealed that a child running around accidentally stepped on Pranali's dupatta, which was attached to the wig on her head. This made the wig come off sharply and Pranali said that she felt like she turned bald from where the buttons were clipped. This is a big story in TV news.

Take a look at the video here:

A BIG BIG BOW FOR THIS GIRL ??‍♀️??‍♀️??‍♀️

I felt that pain just by listening to this I can’t imagine how much Pranali felt??

And the fact that she never once complained about it!! And the fact that if this IV never happened we’d never know it

My respect for her???#PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/U1Uq2vbjSg

New cast of YRKKH

Talking about the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it includes Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.