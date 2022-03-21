Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda shares how playing Abhimanyu has had a positive effect on his personal life

is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. Currently, it stars Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi. Harshad's character, Abhimanyu, is in love with Akshara. He is a doctor with a troubled relationship with his father. He has his own share of demons, yet wears his heart on his sleeves. Recently, Harshad Chopda opened up on the importance of relationships, how playing Abhimanyu has had a positive effect on his personal life. Also Read - TRP Report Week 10: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 enters TOP 5, Anupamaa leads again!

Harshad Chopda took to his social media handle and shared a couple of profiles of himself as Abhimanyu. And along with it, he penned answers to a few QnA. The first question he posted was "How similar or different Abhimanyu is from the characters you have played before?" Harshad said, "Quite different." The next one was a statement on which he wholeheartedly agreed. It was whether he thought Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is an institution. When asked about how the show focuses on family and relationships, the actor said, "I personally feel relationships have an important role to play in all walks of life." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Abhi’s belief that Aarohi will create problems between him and Akshara cause another tiff between the lovebirds?

Now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is heavy on drama. Be it within the family or between the leads who are in love. When asked Harshad that despite all the drama, the show has managed to keep the positive vibe intact and how it has affected his personal life. "The positivity of your work environment has a carry-over effect on your domestic front too. In fact, positivity is infectious,"he wrote.

The next question is whether he takes his character home? Harshad said, "No. I don’t. Sometimes I rehearse though." Also Read - Shivangi Joshi opens up on her bond with Mohsin Khan after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; says, 'The equation has always been..'

Harshad Chopda was an already established actor before signing up Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, Harshad is getting immense love for Abhimanyu. When asked about the show being a new milestone, the actor said, "Yes. I’m blessed that every show I’ve signed has been instrumental in shaping my career and personality."

Harshad also talked about how producer and the production house treat the members on sets. "It’s an At-Home experience. That is why there is so much synergy." In the end, he added, "P.s- let’s leave nothing for Chinese Whisper."