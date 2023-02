Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod play the lead role of Abhimanyu and Akshara with Karishma Sawant as Aarohi and Jay Soni as Abhinav. For the last couple of weeks, Abhimanyu and Akshara have been living separately. AbhiRa stans are very upset with the makers for brutally separating AbhiRa the way they did. Ever since their separation, AbhiRa stans have been slamming the makers while also looking forward to their reunion. However, the reunion seems far away now. AbhiRa fans miss watching Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in one frame together. Also Read - Do you think AbhiRa of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be next SaiRat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Vote Now

Harshad Chopda shares the AbhiRa video

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for the separation of AbhiRa. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod fans are waiting to see how the ship sails after so much drama and pain. For now, with Jay Soni aka Abhinav in the picture, the dream of AbhiRa reunion is still a longing wish. And now out of the blue, Harshad Chopda, who is infrequently active on social media shared a very heartwarming video of AbhiRa, it is a compilation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai moments from 2021 and 2022. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: Akshara reaches Udaipur with Abhir-Abhinav; Abhimanyu and fam join too; new montage upsets AbhiRa fandom [View Tweets]

Watch Harshad Chopda shared video here:

Netizens react to Harshad Chopda's video about AbhiRa

Fans areas it is missing Abhimanyu and Akshara's scene together. And seeing Harshad Chopda's story now, they feel even Harshad is missing the good old days. Fans have been sharing screenshots from Harshad's video and sharing it online, reminiscing about the AbhiRa moments. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - TRP Report Week 5: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ties with Anupamaa, Bigg Boss 16 maintains ratings ahead of finale [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

This video is on loop & I'm dancing on this tune right now, singing song..syncing with it! The feeling that I am getting right now..SUKOON? P.s. lyrics perfectly fits my & #Harshali 's feelings 4 #AbhiRa

remembering & cherishing it always!?❤️? ++pic.twitter.com/TTx9EH8dR5 — SABINA? (@ITSBiggbossOTT) February 13, 2023

What a start for my morning .How cute of Harshad to post #abhira story and a save the terrible day❤️.I think this might be the first show where leads are royally ignoring the new promos and promoting the stuff they like ? #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #PranliRathod #yrkkh — Aadya_sunshine_22 (@AadyaSunshine) February 13, 2023

This pic in HC's phonewa? Really!

Hum khushi se uchalwa! Ti-ding ti-ding

PR pari hai with cute jalwa.. butterfly wings phur phur

Shippers ki to chalpadwa! manifestors... Taaliyaan taaliyaan...

Dhanyawaad.#yrkkh #Harshali #abhira #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/9RDLND7Ipq — miniitis (@ItsMini19) February 13, 2023

What a start to my busy Monday morning. ? Thank you ??♥️ #harshadchopda for posting this . #Abhira are indeed the best looking couple on Indian television. Shame the makers didn't do justice with them. #yrkkh #pranalirathod #AbhimanyuBirla pic.twitter.com/0JqXwMRJzR — Wild red rose (@Seema54940835) February 13, 2023

Harshad hum sab ko pata hai you miss Pranali? so much

so you can't tag pranali only so you tags them also?

There is more pranali pictures??bichara Harshad Chopda#AbhiRa #yrkkh #Harshali #HarshadChopda #pranalirathod pic.twitter.com/vjerKkZeN2 — Aayra....(⁠◍⁠•⁠ᴗ⁠•⁠◍) (@aayraofficial) February 13, 2023

His story literally lift my mood up ??which was upset after watching today's cringiest episode.. We r also missing original #AbhiRa & their charm..? We can feel n understand the leads..☹️ Awaiting for the original AbhiRa's come back..?#HarshadChopda#PranaliRathod#yrkkh — Urvashi Rathod (@Urvaa1003) February 13, 2023

A insta story of #HarshadChopda and #Harshali is trending on Twitter.. and gadhe makers are making them kachra and doing shitt to their characters #AbhiRa ? #yrkkh makers and the mastermind behind this track se bara GADHA is duniya mein koi nehi hoga@KalraRomesh @StarPlus — DEBASMITA DAS (@DasDs99) February 13, 2023

Came to rant abt cringe eps but #HarshadChopda ne mood badal diya.

Now I just want to watch this? times.Power of +ve post.

Not a repost or fan edit,OG HC post & 1 day before V-day.

Mauka bhi hai Dastoor bhi ?

And #pranalirathod reposted#AbhiRa #yrkhh

pic.twitter.com/y2pL3OJagT — floating_point (DKP screwed YRKKH n Abhira) (@floating_point_) February 13, 2023

Hayeee???

Dil le lo Harshad yaar❣️ PS: hdd ho gai mtlb bande ne ek story hee toh post kari hai??‍♀️ kaha likha he is leaving ??‍♀️

Kuch bhi ho jaye yehi bolna hai ab toh kuch naya dhundo ?#yrkkh #Harshali #AbhiRa #PranaliRathod #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/tLeYz7mWhS — ??????? ❣️ (@noorshahind786) February 13, 2023

Harshad is also missing AbhiRa ?

And also missing offscreeen Masti with pranali ,shooting with pranali ❤ DKP Saalo tumhe joote mile ?#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #Harshali#PranaliRathod #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/g8wCDKJKOk — SidKiara Supremacy ? ❤ (@engg_sanu) February 13, 2023

I asked from DKP to give surprise on Valentine's day but little did i know that the man himself will give the surprise one day before only❤?#HarshadChopda thanks for much needed distraction? 2364589 day of me saying that #harshali and #abhira are always stress buster? — Abhiralicious (@Vidhi_karia_) February 13, 2023

Hayeeee HC dil le lo, vesebhi it's already with you ? This is such a cute unexpected surprise, love it, especially the 1st pic ?? P.S: #HarshadChopda posted such a cute story lekin nahi ispe bhi bakwas ka granth likhna hain ? [Tags: #AbhiRa #yrkkh #PranaliRathod #HarshAli] pic.twitter.com/Ltq4SnDuSQ — HARIYALI PANKHA ? (@Megha424) February 13, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see a party happening at the Birlas. Ruhi is teased by her friends that she doesn't have a real father. Ruhi cries and mentions the same to Abhimanyu. Ruhi says that the kids say that he is not her real father. She is heartbroken and walks off. Abhimanyu and Aarohi get worried about Ruhi.