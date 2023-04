Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans want the reunion of Dr Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) to happen soon. The couple are one of the most loved jodis of Indian TV. As we know, many AbhiRa fans have manifested on social media that the two become a couple in real life as well. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have done a rare interview with a channel where they were asked if they were indeed dating. We can see the handsome hunk lavishing his love on a dog on the set as he takes on the question. This is what he said...

He tells the reporter that he is hearing for the first time that there is a perception that they are a couple. Harshad Chopda joked that maybe this a reason why makers do not call the media often on the sets. The hunk says that there is no rumour of this kind. Pranali Rathod says even she is unaware of the same. Take a look at the video shared by Tellychakkar here...

The actress also says that she is aware of the Harshali fan clubs but has never read dating rumors. The gossip started a year back after a report came that the two were apparently inseparable on the sets. Harshad Chopda is known to be an introvert but Pranali Rathod and he are close friends. A news outlet had reported that their friendship is deep. This is what sparked off a number of stories in the press. This is not the first time that Harshad Chopda has been linked to his lady lady.

In fact, his chemistry with Jennifer Winget in Bepannaah was so good that fans wanted them to date. Fans adored them as a couple but the two are just friends. Harshad Chopda was linked to Sriti Jha during the making of Saubhagyavati Bhava. It was said that the two indeed dated though they denied it time and again.