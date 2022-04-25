upcoming: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show is going to see AbhiRa wedding taking place in the upcoming episodes. Fans of the show and Abhimanyu-Akshara are eagerly looking forward to the most anticipated AbhiRa wedding. The wedding shoot is happening at the Samode Haveli, Jaipur, Rajasthan. At least that's what we gather from the latest BTS from the cast member Vinay Jain aka Harshvardhan Birla. Also Read - Jersey star Shahid Kapoor reveals he was bullied in school; says, 'I hated...'

Vinay Jain shared a BTS from the sets. He also teased fans asking them to guess who was in the background on the edge of the pool. Vinay Jain popularly known as Papa Birla had wrapped up his portion of the shoot and took a selfie from the sets. He captioned it saying, "wrapped up the first day of shoot with a scene around the poolside... guess who is in the background at the edge of the pool..." And in not time, fans guessed it right. It was their beloved AbhiRa. In the background of the selfie, we see Harshad aka Abhi, bare body in the pool. Whereas Akshara is sitting on the edge of the pool. There are also crew members around. It seems, Harshad and Pranali are shooting for their scene alone. Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's on-screen wedding is going to be a grand affair, as usual. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a visual spectacle as in all of their previous weddings on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. AbhiRa fans have been in tension due to the ongoing track in the show. The accident track revealed happened just before the Mehendi ceremony and hence, the pre-wedding festivities were somewhat ruined. Fans had expressed their sadness since it was not all a HAPPY occasion. There are more BTS from the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that are going viral. Check it out below:

Excited for AbhiRa's wedding? Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on the same.