Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is loved by all. Who isn’t a fan of the show? It is the longest running and currently the most talked about show. The show is in the news as reports of generation leap happening are doing rounds. It is being said that the show will take a 20-year-old leap and after the leap, lead stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod will quit the show. Abhimanyu and Akshara’s love story will soon end. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann and other top 8 TV shows upcoming twists

The latest promo of the show has left everyone surprised. In the promo, we see Akshara and Abhimanyu’s mehendi ceremony happening when Akshara gets a call. The doctor tells her that she is pregnant with Abhinav’s child. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 7 twists: Akshara to abort Abhinav's child, Muskan wants Abhimanyu to die

Pranali Rathod shares new pictures

Akshara gets shocked to hear this at the time when she is finally starting a new life with Abhimanyu. Fans are worried will Abhimanyu and Akshara ever reunite. But Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have given a treat to their fans. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa's 'slow, calm and composed' love story wins hearts

Fans are in awe of their off-screen chemistry. It happened so that Pranali Rathod shared her pictures on Instagram. However, Harshad Chopda is seen cutely spoiling her pictures and teasing her from behind the camera. Pranali shared the pictures, where Harshad has photobombed them.

Along with these pictures, she wrote, “Why Harshad Chopda?” Her cute expressions and Harshad’s teasing speak a lot about their bond. Harshad and Pranali aka #Harshali fans are going crazy over this friendship. #Harshali is trending on Twitter.

Fans are in love with #AbhiRa's off-screen bond

One of the fans wrote, “Hey Pretty angel she is looking cute,elegant & gorgeous Song selection "Saathiya Saathiya pagal sa yeh dil mera kya kiya chun liya" P.s "H" what are you doing from backside His all time favourite work is to irritate "P" #Harshali #Abhira #Yrkkh.”

Another user wrote, "P ko taang karna koyi is dusht prani Harshu se sikhe Gussa kar diya dolly ko #Harshadchopda such a mood & savage #PranaliRathod ki photo ko ye kya kar diya... #Harshali #Yrkkh "

P ko taang karna koyi is dusht prani Harshu se sikhe???

Why Harshad ??? Photobomber spotted ????

Well, we too are loving this off-screen bond of #AbhiRa.