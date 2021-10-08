It has been earlier reported that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi would be leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. If reports are true it would be their last day today (October 8). Recently, Pranali Rathod confirmed that she has been approached for the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In an interview with India Forums, she said, "Yes I have been approached for the show but nothing is confirmed yet." Pranali has impressed the audience with her performance as Saudamini in Barrister Babu and as Suman in Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. It is being said that she might play the role of Akshara or Aarohi in the show. Fans have been waiting to know who would be the male lead of the show. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2 TRAILER: Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande as Manav-Archana give a perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Now, as per reports on social media, Harshad Chopda has been approached to play the male lead of the show. Several posts on social media say that he will be playing the role of Kartik and Naira's son, Kairav. Fans have been waiting to see him on the small screen for a very long time. Ever since this news has been doing rounds on the internet, fans are tweeting about Harshad and congratulating him for bagging the role. Take a look at the tweets here:
Post Mohsin and Shivangi's exit from the show, the makers will showcase a time-leap and will focus on Naira and Kartik and Sirat's children. It was earlier seen that Sirat has given birth to a baby girl and they name her Aarohi.
