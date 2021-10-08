It has been earlier reported that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi would be leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. If reports are true it would be their last day today (October 8). Recently, Pranali Rathod confirmed that she has been approached for the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In an interview with India Forums, she said, "Yes I have been approached for the show but nothing is confirmed yet." Pranali has impressed the audience with her performance as Saudamini in Barrister Babu and as Suman in Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. It is being said that she might play the role of Akshara or Aarohi in the show. Fans have been waiting to know who would be the male lead of the show. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2 TRAILER: Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande as Manav-Archana give a perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Now, as per reports on social media, Harshad Chopda has been approached to play the male lead of the show. Several posts on social media say that he will be playing the role of Kartik and Naira's son, Kairav. Fans have been waiting to see him on the small screen for a very long time. Ever since this news has been doing rounds on the internet, fans are tweeting about Harshad and congratulating him for bagging the role. Take a look at the tweets here:

Me watching yrkkh for harshad :

"Pyar hume kis mod pe le aaya" ?#HarshadChopda — s. (@shush_sakshi) October 8, 2021

So we were this close to see Rheu and Harshad as the lead in Yrkkh right?#RheaSharma#HarshadChopda — Rheu ?? (@arnab4648) October 8, 2021

To finally yrkkh dekhne k time aa gaya

TV pe star plus channel lena padega?❤️#HarshadChopda — Abhisha Stan ?❤️ (@HandlerXSaviour) October 8, 2021

#yrkkh

As a regular viewer I'm excited for leap ! For #pranalirathod n #HarshadChopda !!

But it's a humble request don't bring #shivin here ! They also took show another level .so just praise ur favourite and chill !

Ps; pov as a neutral audience of #yrkkh — hlw ? (@itvfan27) October 8, 2021

Yeahh @ChopdaHarshad is coming back ?? all the best u gonna rock it ??#HarshadChopda — Rajeshwari⎊ (@fictionluvrrrr) October 8, 2021

Everyone around is like they will watch yrkkh just for harshad and that's the kind of work he has done.

Just to watch his work his fans are ready to bear anything.#HarshadChopda https://t.co/LqpBownXsv — Samar (@SimshadC) October 8, 2021

koi kuch bhi bole, rs knows the audience pulse and how to attract ITV audiences towards him in a very good way than ekta and Gul. no wonder his shows runs for a longer period of time and top the TRP charts!❤✋#HarshadChopda — Reshma (@_Reshma_Classy) October 8, 2021

we probably never imagined that we will stan yrkkh and fangirling it. HC humse kya kya karwa sakta hain!?❤?#HarshadChopda — Reshma (@_Reshma_Classy) October 8, 2021

Post Mohsin and Shivangi's exit from the show, the makers will showcase a time-leap and will focus on Naira and Kartik and Sirat's children. It was earlier seen that Sirat has given birth to a baby girl and they name her Aarohi.