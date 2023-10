Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular television shows that has been running successfully for ages. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda have been winning millions of hearts with their on-screen chemistry. Fans are in love with jodi and want them to reunite. But, it seems as if the makers have different plans to boost TRPs. The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently going through a crucial phase wherein Akshara and Abhimanyu are all set to get married, but a lot of ups and downs are coming their way. Fans of AbhiRa are quite excited about their reunion, there have been constant rumours about Harshad Chopda leaving the show. There are rumours which also state that the show will undergo a generation leap. Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 17, Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to witness major twists to retain TRP

The makers of the show are planning to introduce the leap in November or December of this year. We also heard that actress Pranali Rathod who plays the role of Akshara in the show will be seen playing the role of Abhinav's daughter post leap. Also Read - After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kathaa Ankahee to undergo a leap post KaViaan separation?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda's character to not get an extension

Actor Harshad Chopda who plays the role of Abhimanyu Birla in the show is all set to bid adieu soon. There were reports that his character had received an extension. But, there are reports which state that Abhimanyu's character did not receive an extension. A source close to the show revealed Serialxpress that Harshad is likely to shoot his last episode on October 30. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BREAKING: Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu to not die in the car accident?

Trending Now

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Eisha Singh approached to play the lead role

As per reports, actress Eisha Singh is said to be being approached to play the female lead role in the show post Generation Leap as Akshara and Abhinav Sharma's daughter. There are reports that Eisha might reject the role as she is currently busy with another project.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fahmaan Khan to play the male lead role?

There are reports that Fahmaan Khan has been approached to play the main lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor reacted to the rumours and was quoted by Tellytalk India saying that he may have been approached for the show as told to him by his manager. He said that his manager informs him important things and he has no clue how far the conversation has gone.